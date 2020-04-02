‘Summer House’ Star Hannah Berner Dishes On ‘Complicated’ Relationship With Luke Gulbranson

'I think he was trying to play games with me,' the 'Berning in Hell' podcast host says.

Summer House star Hannah Berner says her relationship with co-star Luke Gulbranson remains “complicated.”

The Bravo stars were among several cast hookups on the Hamptons-based reality show, but Luke threw Hannah a major curve when, after weeks of flirting and kissing, he revealed he’s only semi-single.

In a new interview with People, Hannah admitted she didn’t expect to get involved with a housemate, especially since she walked into the summer house with a “boy toy” named Armand. As Luke pursued her heavily, Hannah finally realized things with Armand weren’t going anywhere and she succumbed to a kiss with the male model. Soon after, Luke revealed he had started seeing someone else and was still trying to figure things out with her.

While she admitted that Luke’s confession left her “flabbergasted,” it was eventually game on. On the most recent episode of Summer House, Hannah revealed that her competitive nature got the best of her last summer so she continued hooking up with Luke.

Nearly a year later, Hannah told People her relationship with Luke remains “complicated.”

“I think that especially having Luke in my life is complicated,” the Summer House star said. “Even though we had a miscommunication, and I think he was trying to play games with me, we can’t help but like each other as people.”

She added that she has undeniable chemistry with Luke and that the “gravitate” towards each other. Hannah said her biggest issue is figuring out Luke’s place in her life.

“Because I think you have a lot of loves in your life, and you have to decide, is he marriage material, is he boy toy material, is he friend material?” the Summer House star said.

Earlier this month, Hannah told Entertainment Tonight that she and Luke are “very close” and that he’s “as handsome as ever.”

And while they aren’t currently living together in the summer house, it’s still game on it seems. When Luke recently posted a video of himself driving to a lake house to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania sent him a flirty response, per Page Six.

After Luke told the RHONJ star she’s “always welcome” to join him, Hannah chimed in to write, “Game on.”

Unfortunately, fans may not get to see if Luke and Hannah’s flirtation heats back up this summer. Hannah told People the Bravo reality show has yet to be renewed for a fifth season, although the cast is hopeful to resume filming if the global health pandemic doesn’t shutter Summer House for the 2020 season.