‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino’s Coronavirus PSA Prompts Strong Reaction On Twitter

Social media users have reacted strongly against Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino‘s public service announcement asking residents of the Garden State to continue to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. The video was made as a way to use a recognizable face from the area to encourage people to flatten the curve against the virus.

The clip was shared on the NJ.gov site and its official Twitter page, where it was met with quick backlash from residents.

????WE GOT A SITUATION???? Listen to @ItsTheSituation – we know Jersey loves to party but TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY. STAY HOME and #FlattenTheCurve. The comeback is always greater than the setback. ???? pic.twitter.com/g4Qba0QO2b — New Jersey (@NJGov) March 30, 2020

“I’m just not a big fan of taking advice from criminals. I’ll stick with scientists and healthcare providers. We have REALLY good scientists and healthcare providers in NJ,” remarked one Twitter user.

“The Situation doing PSAs for COVID-19? We in the weird timeline,” said a second follower.

“This is the best we can do? A common criminal. Our great state using a bum like this. Whose idea was this?” asked a third person.

Not everyone was against the idea. Other followers commented that they supported Mike as he continued to work to change the public’s perception of him.

“This guy has turned his life around and is now a positive influence for all. Why go at him like that!? Everyone makes mistakes. Mike has paid the price. I’m sure there are some skeletons hanging around in your closet,” said a fan of the reality star.

In the PSA, Mike is seen seated in his living room, hunkered down in the new $1.8M home in Holmdel, New Jersey he shares with wife Lauren Sorrentino. The reality star is seated at a table, hands folded in front of him. He is wearing a black t-shirt and a black baseball cap worn backward. A stunning set of white sofas is in the background, and a large series of floor-to-ceiling windows look out over a large backyard.

He states in the clip that he had a special message for New Jersey, remarking that the state is tough, and that although New Jerseyans love to party, the time for parties is over. He chastised his fellow Garden State residents because some of them were not taking the pandemic seriously and following simple guidelines to stay home and practice social distancing.

New Jersey, along with many other states, has issued an executive order prohibiting parties and social events. Residents are told to leave their homes only when necessary.

The reality star is beloved by fans of Jersey Shore for his positive outlook on life after beating drug addiction and turning his life around, becoming a motivational speaker, and working with those overcoming dependency.