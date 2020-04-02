Karrueche Tran Shows Skin In A Black Crop Top With A Green Face Mask

Getty Images for The Hairt-Tique by Phil on Hair

Karrueche flashed her toned middle in a crop top and sweatpants.

Karrueche Tran showed some skin in a new photo posted to her Instagram account this week – but most of it actually wasn’t on her face. The Claws actress and model wowed in the shot she shared with her 9.5 million followers on April 1 as she flashed her toned tummy in a crop top and shared her recipe for a skin softening face mask.

The natural, makeup-free snap showed Karrueche — who recently stunned at the beach in Miami in a black bikini — as she posed in the mirror in her bathroom with a thick green consistency all over her face and her hair scraped all the way back from her face.

The beauty struck a pose for the camera as she kept her face covered. She bent her left arm and put her hand, which had a bracelet style tattoo around the wrist, up towards her face while she pouted her lips slightly and looked directly at the camera.

But while she didn’t show all of her face in the hilarious snap, she showed plenty of skin on her torso.

The star’s crop-top look plunged slightly low to show off plenty of her décolletage with black straps over her shoulders.

She paired that with black sweatpants that were pulled up in line with her bellybutton with a matching black drawstring.

In the background was Karrueche’s shower that had eucalyptus draped over the showerhead, visible through the glass door.

In the caption, the star told her fans that she was sharing all of her secrets to getting “baby butt soft skin.” Karrueche urged her followers to check out the link in her bio, which took her followers to her YouTube page and a new video to help people keep up with their beauty routine while staying in their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

She revealed a few of the ingredients that went into her natural mask in her Instagram post. She used hashtags to share her secrets, revealing that the concoction was made up of avocado, honey, and jojoba oil.

Many fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“My girl,” one fan commented with several eye heart emoji.

“Beautiful!” another Instagram user told her.

A third commented read, “Ssshnaaatched sis.”

Karrueche’s no stranger to showing off her natural beauty on social media.

She previously wowed fans as she posed in a towel while going completely makeup-free for an upload she shared back in December.

That time, she let fans in on another aspect of her beauty routine as she showed off how she uses a jade facial tool to maintain her youthful glow.