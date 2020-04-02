Treasury Department Backs Off Plan To Add An Extra Step For Some Americans To Receive Stimulus Checks

'Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return need to take no action and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,' Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The Treasury Department has withdrawn a plan that would make it more difficult for some Americans to receive their coronavirus stimulus checks, USA Today reports.

Millions of Americans will be getting up to $1,200 each in stimulus money, plus other monies depending on their circumstances, in the coming weeks. However, in order to get the money to them, the Treasury Department needs to know who is eligible and how to get the money to them.

For the majority of Americans who qualify for and will receive the stimulus money, the process will be all but automatic.

Effectively, anyone who has already filed a 2019 income tax return will get the stimulus money automatically. If the taxpayer’s bank account information is on file with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the money will be directly deposited into the recipient’s bank account. Failing that, the recipient will receive a paper check.

If the recipient hasn’t filed for 2019, the IRS will use the information from the recipient’s 2018 tax return.

The problem is that many Americans who would otherwise qualify for stimulus money aren’t required to file income-tax returns. Mainly, that group includes Americans whose only source of income is Social Security.

Thomas Cain / Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Treasury Department put a notice on its website that stated that individuals who aren’t required to file a tax return would still have to file one — albeit, a “simple” one — in order to receive their stimulus money.

One of the reasons for that, says economist Kyle Pomerleau, was because the Treasury Department wanted to be able to send checks, in the cases of people who don’t have direct deposit, to the correct address.

However, this week 41 Senators sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asking him to reverse that policy.

“We strongly urge you to ensure that economic stimulus payments are automatically sent to vulnerable seniors and individuals who experience disabilities, without these individuals needing to file a tax return,” the letter said.

In response, Mnuchin announced a change of course.

“Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return need to take no action and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. Those who normally receive paper checks will have them mailed to their address.

Meanwhile, the IRS is reportedly working on an online portal to make it easier for Americans to provide the agency with their bank account information so that they can receive a direct deposit rather than a paper check. The agency also warns that those who opt to receive paper checks may have to wait a while longer for their money.