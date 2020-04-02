Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Her Assets In Skintight Pink Exercise Outfit

Fitness and Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima is at it again. The Brazilian beauty posted a new snap of herself on her own Instagram account as she practiced a little bit of “social distancing.”

The coronavirus outbreak has changed the way people like Bruna are showing off their assets but that doesn’t mean they’re stopping showing them off entirely.

The new picture shows the model sitting on her couch in a skintight, nearly flesh-colored, pink workout outfit. Because she’s sitting down, she isn’t showing offer her long legs, but that doesn’t mean she’s not causing some drooling.

Her ample chest is still on display in a very big way and it’s clear her followers are here for it. The model is someone who can pull off all kinds of different looks and she seems to know it. One day she’ll be in a cocktail dress, the next she’s in a t-shirt and Daisy Dukes.

Then there are the days she’s sporting an exercise outfit that looks like it’s equal parts functional and made to accentuate Bruna’s assets. Her fans tend to agree as many commented on her pictures with accolades.

One follower was complimentary about her look, but also wanted to make it clear they never don’t find her great looking. They also made it clear they aren’t just interested in what she looks like from one day to the next.

“Wow, gorgeous and that isn’t the only interesting thing about you”

Another was blown away and said Bruna was “absolutely stunning.”

A third user posted simply “beautiful!” There was certainly a consensus that the model has once again found a look that very much worked for her.

One of the more interesting aspects of this shot was that not only was she obviously inside her home, but viewers got a look at just how she’s laid out the decorating.

Her more than 3.7 million followers got to see her sofa, as well as a coffee table and the way that furniture plays off the color patterns in the place. They likely enjoyed the look into the place where the Brazillian beauty lays her head.

Bruna has worked her home into the background of her shots quite a bit in the last couple of photoshoots. Just a few days ago she even showed off her stunning curves while standing in what appeared to be her laundry room. It takes a special kind of talent to post a picture of a washer and dryer on Instagram and still have tongues wagging.