‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Zoe Worries About Possible Love Triangle

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 3 features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) who is back at work after her disastrous wedding. The model and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are both working at the fashion house when she expresses her concerns to Steffy, per TV Guide.

Steffy & Zoe Discuss Sally’s Illness

Zoe has been working as a model for the Intimates line since she first started working for Forrester Creations. She has also been working closely with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who until recently was the lead designer for the line. She has heard that Sally is terminally ill and will discuss the situation with Steffy.

Of course, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) broke the news to Steffy and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) a while ago but asked them to keep quiet since Sally did not want anyone to know. Although Steffy and Ridge were about to fire Sally because her work was not up to standard, they had a change of heart after hearing Katie’s news. They then told Sally that with a little tweaking her work would be featured in Ridge’s couture line.

Zoe Worries About A Possible Love Triangle

Zoe and Steffy will also discuss the peculiar situation Sally, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) find themselves in. Katie had also informed Wyatt and Flo that Sally was dying. They wanted to help Sally but could not come out and tell her that they knew about her illness. They then decided that Wyatt should pretend that he wanted to go back to Sally.

Of course, Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) recently forced Sally to tell everyone the “truth.” Sally then also found out that Wyatt and Flo had known that she was “dying” all along. This considerably complicated the situation as far as Wyatt was concerned. But he managed to convince her to stay at the beach house because he wanted to be there for her.

Zoe and Steffy find the entire situation strange. They know that Sally still lives at Wyatt’s house while Flo’s at her apartment. Wyatt and Flo are still in love, yet he had been engaged to Sally just a couple of weeks ago. Sally’s still in love with Wyatt and has admitted as much to him. Zoe, who has recently had to share the affections of her man with another, feels that a possible love triangle is on the horizon. Someone is going to get hurt.

The Inquisitr also reports that Zoe and Steffy will team up next week to vamp up the Intimates clothing line. They want to win the Forrester Creations’ fashion show and are determined to put a fresh spin on the collection.