Olivia Mathers Flaunts Flawless Physique In An Itty-Bitty Black Bikini

Olivia Mathers flaunted her incredible figure in what may be her last swimwear look for a while in her most recent Instagram share. The eye-popping photo was added to her feed on Thursday.

The Aussie model was seen standing outside in the newest addition to her Instagram page, which was an instant hit with her 575,000 fans. She leaned up against that exterior of a white house next to a large, wooden door while turning her head to the side to stare off into the distance with a sultry gaze.

Olivia was clad in one of her favorite ensembles for the steamy photoshoot — a bikini. In the caption, however, the 23-year-old explained to her audience that she had “a feeling” that she wouldn’t be wearing swimwear much longer, possibly due to the cooler fall days Australia has in-store or the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has left many beaches closed.

For what could potentially be her last two-piece for some time, the blond bombshell opted for a classic black set from Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The bikini included a halter-style top with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination. Her voluptuous chest nearly spilled out of the number’s tiny, triangle-shaped cups, exposing an eyeful of cleavage from every angle.

Olivia also rocked matching black bikini bottoms that showed even more of her bronzed skin. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased the model’s sculpted thighs and curves. She tugged its thin waistband even higher up on her hips, drawing eyes toward her flat midsection and abs.

No accessories were added to the Aussie hottie’s barely-there ensemble, ensuring that all attention was on her impressive physique. She wore her dirty blond hair down and sported a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The steamy snap has racked up over 19,000 likes within just three hours of going live on Instagram. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post with compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Olivia a “goddess.”

“Love your body,” a third follower remarked.

“You look so hot and amazing in bikinis,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Fortunately, fans have a plethora of older bikini snaps from Olivia to ogle in until she slips into her next skimpy swimsuit. Another recent upload from the model saw her flaunting her gym-honed body in a minuscule pink two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. That look proved popular as well, earning over 40,000 likes.