Alexa Collins Goes Braless In Unbuttoned Shirt While Promoting Vodka

Alexa Collins took to her famed Instagram page earlier today to deliver another sultry photo that showed her braless in a tight blue top. The blond cutie has become wildly popular on social media, especially as she pushes content on her page amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To continue keeping fans entertained, her latest update shows the model in an unbuttoned top.

The 24-year-old posed in a kitchen with a few modern cabinets and a toaster at her back while she rocked a tight blue top with horizontal black and white stripes. The American model unbuttoned the first three buttons of the top, revealing her abundant chest that nearly spilled out of the top. The body of the top fit her like a glove, showing off her trim waist, which is often highlighted on her feed. Collins added a silver watch with gold detailing around the band as well as a small diamond bracelet around her wrist.

The model turned her head to the side in a pose, looking into the camera with a slight smile. The Baja Bae tanning lotion ambassador did her makeup application justice, adding mascara to her full lashes as well as a subtle gloss to her pout. The April 2 photo showed the blonde holding a bottle of Blue Ice Vodka, a low-calorie, no sugar added beverage that is handcrafted in Idaho. She told Instagrammers that this vodka is her “go-to” because it’s low calorie.

Collins’ most recent addition to her feed has only been live for a few short minutes, but fans are already giving it the praise that it deserves. So far, they have double-clicked the photo over 3,000 times while leaving over 90 messages in the comments section. The majority of fans commented on the Boca Raton native’s beauty while a few others asked questions about the alcohol that she was promoting.

“And you look so sexy as well!!!” one of Collins’ fans raved, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“My favorite drink is vodka and orange juice,” another fan pointed out.

“Kinda early, No? Hey, quarantine rules, I guess..lol….Gorgeous. Stay Safe,” a third fan wrote of the early morning share to her feed.

The Instagram sensation has not been shy when it comes to showing off her body during the quarantine. Yesterday, it was reported by The Inquisitr that she rocked a coordinating black sweat set that featured a black bra and comfy pants with the PrettyLittleThing logo on them. She geotagged her location at home, where she has been spending most of her time.