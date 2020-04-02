WWE News: Triple H Says Company Considered Moving Or Canceling ‘WrestleMania 36’

Although there were some rumors suggesting that WWE would postpone or cancel WrestleMania 36, the biggest pay-per-view of the year is still scheduled to take place this weekend at the promotion’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, in a recent interview, company executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque admitted that the thought of calling off the show or moving it to another date did indeed come to mind as the coronavirus pandemic began ramping up last month.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Triple H spoke with ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani earlier this week, where he discussed several topics centered on WrestleMania 36, including the thought process that he and other WWE officials went through as the novel coronavirus’ rampant spread became harder to ignore. He revealed that the idea at that time was to play things by ear, adding that it was eventually decided to let the show go on as scheduled, albeit in a way where the company can “kind of control the environment” while ensuring the safety of its fans and performers.

After relating that WWE had considered postponing WrestleMania 36 or canceling it outright, Triple H explained to Helwani that he and his fellow executives felt that at the end of the day, it was more important to honor the company’s obligation to its fans.

“Our fans have been there for us for years and years and years and we want to be there for them in this time where everybody is just doing the best to get through this, stuck home and the world needs entertainment right now. We feel an obligation to give them that.”

Triple H went on to say that WrestleMania 36 would be considered a success despite the lack of a live audience, if viewers at home can temporarily set aside their worries about the coronavirus pandemic and “just be entertained” by the show and enjoy the product for what it is. He added that he’s thankful the Performance Center was available as an alternate facility for the original venue — the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa — because if it wasn’t, WWE would certainly have been in a “difficult situation.”

Aside from WrestleMania 36, some future episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT were reportedly taped at the Performance Center last week, thus giving WWE some weekly content to air after the big event. However, as The Inquisitr noted, it’s unclear how much new content will be available in the coming weeks. This is because Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order that took effect on Thursday at midnight and will be in effect for the next 30 days.