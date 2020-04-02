UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Off Naked At-Home Activities During Coronavirus Quarantine

Paige VanZant gave fans a glimpse of her life while staying home during the coronavirus outbreak. The UFC fighter shared photos of training in the nude and cooking in the kitchen with nothing on but an apron.

The American mixed martial artist – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – is following social distancing protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic and spending alone time with her husband, fellow fighter Austin Vanderford. This has led to the blond bombshell getting creative with her at-home activities.

On Tuesday, the Oregon native posted a picture of her and Vanderford going to work in their kitchen. The 115-pound fighter had on nothing but a white apron over her toned physique as her bare backside rested against the kitchen’s island. She wore her hair up in a ponytail and held a blue bowl filled with baking ingredients along with a whisk.

The athlete fans affectionately call “PVZ” had flour smudged on her arm as she gave fans a glimpse of her profile. Vanderford stood beside her in the buff and was covered head-to-toe in flour. He was holding a strategically-placed box of ingredients.

In less than 15 hours more than 130,000 of VanZant’s fans smashed the “like” button on the risque kitchen photo. More than 2,700 comments were left on the cheeky post. Many of them jokes about the fighter’s husband showing more skin than her.

“She is the wife all guys want! Give me a like if you agree,” one fan wrote.

“Times have changed since your last fight I’ve seen,” a follower commented.

Over the past weeks VanZant had shared several pictures and videos of her training regimen. A day before she posted her kitchen antics, PVZ put another at-home nude picture online. This one also featured her husband as the two were working out in their gym with nothing on but their sneakers.

The 26-year-old showed off her toned back while she supported her rear-end against a medicine ball to do sit-ups. Meanwhile, Vanderford could be seen in the background on the pull-up bar. This time it was a strategically-placed speed bag that kept his unmentionables hidden from the camera.

This shot received over 130,000 likes and 3,100 comments.

“I did this a couple months ago. And the point of the story is I’m not allowed at the gym anymore,” a follower joked.

“If you can’t workout naked in your own gym, then what’s even the point?” another fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, VanZant increased her frequency of Instagram posts during this self-isolation period after getting a cast off her injured arm earlier in the month.