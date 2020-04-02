Madi Edwards Shows Off Tan & Lean Body In White, Lacy Lingerie On Instagram

In a new Instagram post shared on Thursday morning, Madi Edwards showed fans how she’s maintaining her tan despite being away from the beach during the COVID-19 outbreak. The stunning model shared a photo of herself sporting a sheer, lacy and white lingerie set that flaunted her curves as she promoted a bottle of self-tanner.

The photo showed Madi standing beside a few white and black chairs in an elegant, massive hotel suite or apartment. According to the post’s geotag, the image was shot in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Light appeared to be shining into the room from somewhere off-camera, highlighting Madi’s bronze and radiant skin. Her sexy, all-white outfit made her appear even tanner.

Madi’s look included a demi-cut bra made of both sheer and thick lace, so much of her busty chest was visible through the fabric. In addition, the low-cut neckline put her cleavage on display. The top cut off just below Madi’s breasts, so the model’s flat, toned tummy was also easy to see.

A thin, white band hugged the smallest part of Madi’s waist, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. The band appeared to be part of the model’s matching, lacy thong, which formed a U shape on her lower body. The front of the sheer fabric covered only what was necessary and remained low to show off Madi’s abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up above the babe’s hips to expose her long, lean legs completely.

Madi accessorized the outfit with a dainty, bronze necklace and silver earrings. She also rocked an elegant makeup application, including pink blush, bright highlighter, pink eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Madi’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in messy yet sexy waves.

The blond bombshell posed with some attitude as she cocked one hip and arched her back. She held a bottle of Bali Body self-tanner up in one hand, while the other hand was covered in the black applicator glove. She pouted her lips and directed a piercing stare at the camera.

Madi’s post garnered more than 11,000 likes and just over 100 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the babe’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“This looks so beautiful! Love it,” one fan said.

“Amazingly gorgeous,” another user wrote.

“Looking so stunningly gorgeous,” added a third admirer with various emoji, including roses and heart-eyes.

Madi impresses her fans with every post she shares. In another snap posted earlier this week, the model rocked a white, lacy and silky sweetheart top as she posed for a beautiful selfie.