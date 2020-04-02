Laura Amy Sizzles In A Hot-Pink Bikini At Home

Brunette beauty Laura Amy has been treating her Instagram followers to a slew of hot bikini photos while spending time at home in self-quarantine. Yesterday’s post was no exception, and saw the Australian hottie rocking a chic pink bikini in the living room of her stylish new apartment. The Sydney-based model put her insane abs and deep cleavage on full display in the skimpy attire, posing for a pair of selfies that offered a great view of her toned body.

“You’re so hot,” American model Lauren Dascalo commented on the steamy post, leaving a pair of fire emoji for emphasis.

Laura was wearing a minuscule string two-piece from Fashion Nova that perfectly showcased her bombshell curves. The babe flaunted her ample bust in the scanty swimsuit, which featured a teeny halterneck top that proved a tad too small for her voluptuous assets. The top sported tiny triangular cups that were held together with a thin short strap going across the chest. The item was incredibly low-cut, exposing the model’s vast cleavage and showing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob and underboob.

The bathing suit was complete with barely-there bottoms — a side-tie thong that showed off her sculpted tummy and slender hips. The high-cut bottoms had a ruched triangle front and thin straps that were pulled high on her tiny waist, tying with large, loopy bows that draped down her curves.

The cheeky bikini was a vibrant hot-pink color that accentuated Laura’s fabulous tan and sported a sexy snakeskin print. The stunner topped off her look with a blonde wig, adding a playful touch with a heart-shaped hair clip.

“You’re so cute with your hair styled like that,” remarked one of her devotees.

The gorgeous fitness model showed off her flawless figure while posing on the floor in front of her mirror. Laura was sitting with one leg folded in front of her body, giving off sultry vibes as pursed her lips for the camera. The decor was perfectly in tune with the pink theme of her bikini, and included a large neon sign with the words “Let’s Get Naked” reflected backwards into the mirror. Laura even matched her phone case to her attire, going for an all-pink look that proved very popular with her followers.

The Aussie smokeshow accessorized with a lilac manicure. She kept things simple in the makeup department, showing off an elegant glam that included lavish, curled lashes and a glossy nude lipstick. Her wig was styled with a mid-part, framing her face with sleek, uniform strands that brushed over her decolletage.

The upload was a major hit with her fans, reeling in more than 18,000 likes and 360-plus comments overnight.

“Holy hell you’re perfect,” read one message, trailed by a fire emoji and a two-hearts emoji.

“Unreal im [sic] fangirling!!” gushed another Instagrammer, in a comment prefaced with a bawling emoji.