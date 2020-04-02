Christina Milian Stuns In Lace Lingerie And Denim 2-Months After Giving Birth

Christina showed off her underwear after welcoming her second child in January.

Christina Milian wowed her 6.1 million Instagram followers this week as she posed in lace lingerie a mere two months after welcoming her second child into the world. The singer and actress looked every inch the superstar in the new photos which showed her rocking an open denim shirt and a pair of unbuttoned blue jeans.

The 38-year-old star sizzled in her electric blue lingerie set, taken from Rihanna‘s popular line, Savage x Fenty, for which Christina is a brand ambassador.

The first shot in the April 1 multi-upload showed the gorgeous star as she sat back on a chair with her bra and briefs on show for the camera while she rested her head on her right hand and flashed a big smile for the camera.

The mom of two’s sexy lingerie look — which came shortly after she flashed her toned legs in a playsuit — was made up of a plunging underwired bra with a lace trim and a bow in the center of her chest.

She rocked a coordinated look with a pair of lace bottoms in the exact same color, which were fully visible as she unbuttons her jeans and pulled them down slightly.

The two-piece underwear set perfectly showed off her already slim middle after she welcomed son Isaiah into the world on January 20 with boyfriend Matt Pokora. She’s also mom to a daughter, 10-year-old Violet, with music producer The-Dream.

In the second photo, Christina sizzled in a different pose as she sat down on the wooden floor and turned her head to the left as her long-sleeved denim top slipped down on her left shoulder. The third snap in the batch upload showed the John Tucker Must Die actress smiling directly at the camera in the same pose.

She confirmed all the photos were taken at home, tagging her location as being “the crib.”

The beauty accessorized her lingerie and denim look with two gold necklaces and hoop earrings in her ears. She wore her long, dark hair down and straight.

Though Christina didn’t tell fans in the caption that the photos were taken after she became a mom of two, the “Dip It Low” singer appeared to confirm that the snaps were recent in the comments section.

After actress Natalie Halcro wrote that she’s “snapped right back” Christina jokingly replied, “more like.. laying back.. #simpletricks.”

A number of other famous fans also shared their praise for the star.

“Ummm round of applause!!!! Hot mama,” commented Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik.

Karrueche Tran wrote, “Uhm yesss.”

Xscape singer and reality star Tiny Harris commented, “U know what I’m sayin!!!!”

The latest look at her toned post-baby body came after the beauty got very candid about bouncing back on Instagram in February. Christina posted a photo of herself in her workout gear and opened up about getting back into shape three weeks after baby.