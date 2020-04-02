Peta Murgatroyd Shows Off Legs & Bare Back In Smoking-Hot Instagram Post With Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd showed off her gorgeous legs and bare back in a new Instagram post where the Dancing with the Stars pro is seen alongside handsome husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The smoking-hot photo sparked the interest of the couple’s followers, who have liked the image 10,366 times and counting.

In the caption to the share, Peta announced that she and her husband were going to hold another session for Maks and his brother Val’s business Dance with Me, and would post a live tutorial, teaching ballroom techniques and answering questions from their fans.

While the opportunity to learn from the husband-and-wife dance professionals was exciting, what turned up the heat for fans even more was the accompanying photo Peta shared with her caption.

Standing against a stark white background, Peta looks breathtaking. Her blond hair is long and curled down her back, and her makeup application fits the overall style of the image. Her smoky eye look, heavily lined in black and finished off with lots of mascara, is dramatic. Adding filled-in brows, highlighted cheekbones, and scarlet red lips, Peta looks like a retro vixen come to life. While her stunning looks were fully enhanced, it was her curves that drew the most comments from fans.

Peta’s figure was prominently displayed in a long, black dress. The garment, black in color and with added sparkle, fit her like a second skin. While it is difficult to see the front of the breathtaking gown, the back was cut dangerously low, and had thin, crisscrossed straps across her shoulder blades that secured around her neck.

The gown also featured a thigh-high slit, cut almost to Peta’s hip. Her only accessories, other than her handsome husband, were her wedding ring set and a chunky, rhinestone bracelet on her left wrist.

In the image, Maks clung to his wife of almost three years. He is also dressed to the nines in a formfitting black tuxedo. With that, he wore a white dress shirt with the top button undone. Black button details add an interesting contrast to the garment. The former DWTS pro’s dark hair is slicked back as he looks directly at his wife, his left hand on her posterior.

Fans adored the image, sharing their comments of appreciation.

“You guys are awesome and thank you for making us smile and stay healthy during this difficult time. BTW you both are on fire!” exclaimed one follower.

“Looking GOOD Peta!! Oh yeah, you too, Max!” joked a second fan.

“Hand placement is everything!” said a third Instagram user, noting how Maks’ hand lay upon his beautiful wife’s bottom.