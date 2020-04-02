Nicole Thorne Rocks Sexy Bikini While Lounging In A Hammock

Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot snap that showed her relaxing in a hammock. The stunner included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on the post.

The picture was taken outdoors, although the background was blurred so that Nicole’s curvaceous figure remained the focal point of the shot. In the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, Nicole tagged photographer Benjamin Patrick, who captured the smoking hot snap.

Nicole rocked a deep orange bikini that showcased her curves to perfection. The bikini top was a simple style, with triangular cups and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The cups seemed barely able to contain her ample assets, and they showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

The Australian bombshell’s flat stomach was on full display, and she paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that likewise had a simple style. The bottoms were high-cut, and stretched over her hips in a way that managed to emphasize her hourglass physique while also elongating her legs. She had one leg extended beyond the frame of the photo, and the other folded up and showing off some of the tattoos on her calf and foot. Nicole also tagged the brand Somerfield Swim in the picture, suggesting that’s where her bikini came from.

The brunette beauty had a book open in front of her, although she made a joke about her reading materials in the caption of the post. Her long locks were parted in the middle and draped down her shoulder in an effortless, tousled style, illuminated by the sun.

Nicole’s fans absolutely loved the sexy shot, and the post racked up over 27,100 likes within just nine hours. It also received 372 comments from her eager followers.

“I really like your tattoo,” one fan said, drawn to the ink visible on her leg and foot.

“You’re so beautiful. If I ever got an opportunity to visit Brisbane I’d do it in a heartbeat,” another follower added.

“You’re gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“I don’t think there is a more beautiful woman in this world,” another commented.

