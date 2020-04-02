Laura Amy Flaunts Long Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes & Thigh-High Boots

Bombshell Laura Amy gave her Instagram followers something to take their minds off of the COVID-19 pandemic with a steamy snapshot that saw her flaunting her long legs in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and thigh-high boots.

The beauty looked smoking hot in her outfit as she posed outside what looked to be a residence. A bench and several potted plants were behind her as she struck a sexy pose.

The stunner’s Daisy Dukes were as tiny as a pair of bikini bottoms with high-cut legs that emphasized her long, toned pins. To draw even more attention to her legs, she sported a pair of white thigh-high boots. She also wore a tiger-print bikini top that featured a plunging neckline. The top had a silver ring at the bottom center that drew the eye to her cleavage. She completed the alluring look a sheer, hot pink coverup with a boa feather trim around the edges. She wore the coverup open, leaving the front of her body exposed.

The beauty gave the camera a serious look as she stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting not only her legs, but her hourglass shape. The pose also showed off her flat abs as she held one hand behind her head. Her smooth, tan skin glowed in the outside light.

Laura’s sleek hair was parted down the middle, and a section of it fell over one shoulder. As for her makeup, it was as glam as her outfit. She framed her eyes with sculpted brows, bronze eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a gloss on her full lips. She accessorized the look with a pendant necklace.

In the caption, she wrote that the snap was a throwback.

Hundreds of Laura’s admirers commented on the hot look.

“You look so beautiful!!” gushed one follower.

“You are dangerous,” joked a second Instagram user.

“Sweet and majestic,” wrote a third fan.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful,” commented a fourth admirer.

Laura is no stranger to putting her curves on display. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she likes to wear a variety of sexy and stylish outfits. Some of them are skintight, like the slinky mini dress she wore earlier in March. Some of her other outfits leave little to the imagination. For example, last week she flaunted her fit physique in a gold metallic bikini, which her fans loved.