Dua Lipa Poses In Tied-Up Pink Shirt & Mini Skirt While Telling Fans She’s Close To Her First No. 1 Album

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to announce some exciting news while wearing an eye-catching ensemble.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a short-sleeved pink shirt which she tied-up. The item of clothing displayed her midriff and was unbuttoned. She paired the ensemble with a white and blue mini skirt that fell above her knees. Lipa wore the look with long white gloves and numerous rings. She added more accessories by opting for hoop earrings. She applied colorful shimmery eyeshadow and a red lip. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress sported the majority her long and brunette hair up in a bun but left the side bits at the front to rest down.

In the image, Lipa took a selfie in the mirror with her phone. She was captured from the knees up in what appeared to be a dressing room. The British singer was in the company of two women behind her who were in front of a counter full of makeup products and someone who was sat down behind Lipa in snake-print boots.

She took the photo with both hands and looked directly into her phone screen. The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker tilted her head to the left slightly and parted her legs. The bold ensemble looked incredible on Lipa who made it look effortless to be that beautiful.

For her caption, she told fans that she is close to potentially bagging her first No. 1 album in the U.K. with her long-awaited second studio album, Future Nostalgia. According to Billboard, her debut self-titled record peaked at No. 3 in the U.K. and No. 27 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Lipa thanked everyone has supported the album, streamed it and shared it.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 330,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 41.6 million followers.

“Future Nostalgia is the best album of 2020 so far,” one user wrote.

“Yesss!!! So happy for you, it’s what you deserve,” another devotee shared.

“You deserve it, queen!” remarked a third fan.

“Uh, I’m streaming it 24/7 (right now for example haha)” a fourth admirer commented.

The outfit Lipa is wearing in her latest upload is the same attire she posed in for the Future Nostalgia album cover.

For the artwork, she was photographed driving a car in front of a dark backdrop with a huge full moon in the left corner.

Upon its release, the album was praised by listeners and topped the U.K. iTunes chart within five minutes of its release.