Kelly Clarkson Gives A Tour Around The Cabin Where She’s Riding Out Coronavirus

See inside Kelly's Montana cabin.

Kelly Clarkson gave fans a peek at the place she’s spending all of her time with her family as they ride out the coronavirus pandemic together. The Voice coach shared a look at her home away from home in rural Montana in a new segment filmed for her eponymous daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which aired on April 1. The show recently returned to screens with new content from Kelly at home after previously temporarily shutting down production last month.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight Canada, the original American Idol winner gave viewers a quick look inside and an extensive outside of the cabin as she practices social distancing alongside her husband Brandon Blackstock and their two children, 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 3-year-old son Remington.

Kelly — who recently made a major blunder during a recently aired episode of The Voice — kept things casual in the home tour video as she filmed herself inside the wooden building.

She began by telling fans that she and her husband bought the ranch over a year and a half ago as a place for them and their kids to enjoy the outdoors together and get away from busy Los Angeles.

She spoke to fans through the camera and showed off her undeniable natural beauty with no makeup and a camouflage-print baseball cap on her head.

The video gave fans a good look around the family’s extensive property, and treated viewers to a glimpse at the outside of “one of the cabins” on their land which appeared to stretch for miles.

Fans then got to see the family riding around on horses as the segment was interspersed with adorable family photos.

She explained that she uses their Montana property as a way to get away from it all when the hustle and bustle of every day life becomes a bit too much.

“As a society, we don’t do it enough. We’re always working constantly, so it’s nice to just come out here and sit by the stream and hear the water flowing and be around all the trees,” the singer and talk show host said.

“I just love the sound of just nature and not cars and people on top of each other,” she added.

Kelly headed outside in the video as she gave fans a look at the snowy surroundings while she and her children prepared to make s’mores together on a crackling fire.

“We actually get to hang out here while all this is going on, so it’s kind of cool to see our ranch in wintertime,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer then said, referring to the COVID-19 outbreak that has millions of people across the globe staying inside their homes.

Kelly’s been keeping fans updated with how she and her family are spending their time amid the pandemic via social media.

She got very candid on Twitter earlier this month when she admitted that the pipes in the cabin got frozen and she ended up having to use Remington’s potty when she needed to use the bathroom.