Tarsha Whitmore Smolders In A Tiny Bikini While Posing On A Yacht: ‘Missing Thailand’

Aussie smokeshow Tarsha Whitmore was in a nostalgic mood this morning, taking to social media to share a gorgeous bikini throwback of herself on a yacht. The photo was snapped during her recent Thailand getaway in early March and treated fans to a glorious seascape, while also offering an eyeful of Tarsha’s incredible curves. In the shot, the 19-year-old Instagram model was flaunting her deep cleavage and round hips in a skimpy swimsuit, showing off her sensational figure as she casually sat down on the boat railing.

“Hot damn,” one fan commented on the steamy pic, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Out of this world,” wrote a second follower, in one of the many gushing messages that quickly amassed under Tarsha’s post.

The prompt show of appreciation was certainly well-deserved, as Tarsha looked smoking-hot in a tiny white bikini that perfectly showcased her insane body. Her bathing suit featured a triangle, halterneck top that was incredibly low-cut, exposing a great deal of her perky chest. The item boasted a wide waistband that framed her cleavage, calling attention to her sculpted physique.

The swimsuit was complete with a high-cut thong that was just as revealing, completely baring her ample hips. The barely-there bottoms sported wide side straps that sat high on her tiny waist, accentuating the model’s hourglass frame. The piece had a scooped waistline that showed off her tummy, showcasing the hottie’s sparkling navel piercing.

Tarsha showed off her flawless tan in the eye-popping snap, putting her chiseled thighs and toned midriff on display as she soaked up the sun. The blond beauty styled her golden tresses in wavy curls that cascaded over her shoulder. She accessorized with a stylish orange manicure that perfectly blended in with her dark bronze and opted to forgo any flashy jewelry, letting her smooth curves and silky skin do all the talking.

The Instagram sensation was not looking into the camera, but rather gazing into the distance with a fascinated expression. Her head was turned to the side and her locks framed her face, emphasizing her pretty features. Tarsha was all glammed up in the shot, rocking thick, curled lashes and a satin pink shade on her plump lips. Her makeup was complete with rosy cheeks and glimmering highlighter on her nose and cheek bones.

The photo was set against a paradisaical background and captured a splendid view of the calm, turquoise sea glistening under a serene sky. A massive rocky outcrop loomed in the distance, covered in lush vegetation.

As expected, the upload stirred a lot of reaction from Tarsha’s fans, who clicked the like button more than 16,200 times and left close to 180 comments, all within the first two hours of the photo going live on the platform.

“Just sit down with a bowl of pasta and this is the first thing I see,” quipped one Instagrammer, jokingly adding a pair of bawling emoji.

“How do I look like you,” penned another follower, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a bawling emoji.