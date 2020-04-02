‘Dancing With The Stars’ Alum Karina Smirnoff Gives Birth To First Baby At Age 42

The longtime 'DWTS' pro dancer welcomed a baby boy this week.

Karina Smirnoff has given birth to her first child. The longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, who announced her pregnancy in December, delivered a baby boy in Los Angeles this week, People reports.

A source for the 42-year-old Ukrainian professional dancer told the outlet that Karina and her baby are “healthy and well.”

“She’s already head over heels in love,” the insider said of the new mom. “She’s excited for the next journey.”

Karina has been silent on social media since late January. She has not yet posted a photo of her son on social media, and the baby’s name and birth statistics have not yet been revealed. In a comment to the dancer’s pregnancy announcement post, fellow Dancing with the Stars veteran Lacey Schwimmer offered Karina congratulations on the birth of her son.

“So happy for ya babe now let’s see this sassy baby you know it’s gunna out dance ya all,” Lacey wrote.

Indeed, in her initial pregnancy post, Karina teased that she would soon have a little one to train on the dance floor.

Karina has long been vocal about her desire to be a mom. In 2014 she had her eggs frozen so she could have the option to have babies later in life. Karina previously told People she’s very “grateful” for the gift she has been given. She has also kept the identity of the father of her baby private and did not document her pregnancy on social media the way that many stars do.

While Karina didn’t share her pregnancy journey with fans, there was a baby bump sighting earlier this month when a very pregnant Karina was spotted at her dance studio in Woodland Hills, California. An expectant Karina was seen with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on March 9, according to Hollywood Life.

Karina isn’t the only Dancing With the Stars alum with baby news. Fellow pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev is expecting his first child with his fiancee and DWTS Season 25 partner Nikki Bella.

In addition, more Dancing With the Stars babymaking was recently predicted by pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd, who is married to Katina’s ex, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Peta told Us Weekly that several of her Dancing With the Stars co-stars are ready for babies and she even predicted “a massive baby boom” on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. Peta has already made a pregnancy pact with her sister-in-law and fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson.