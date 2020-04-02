Katy Perry Wears Low-Cut Semi-Sheer Gold Dress While Promoting Heels From Her Collection

Katy Perry took to Instagram to promote shoes and bags from her new collection. The “Never Really Over” songstress modeled the items and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

Perry stunned in a low-cut gold dress that was floor-length. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and had semi-sheer long sleeves. She paired the ensemble with stilettoes with a thin heel and a pineapple-shaped handbag. The “Waking Up in Vegas” hitmaker sported her wavy long blond hair down and opted for large earrings in the shape of a cross. She accessorized herself with a large circular gold ring and applied red lipstick.

In the first shot, Perry was captured sitting down on a sofa in front of curtains that matched the color of her gown. On her right appeared a woman who was in a similar ensemble like her. However, their head was not visible and the stilettoes had a clear heel.

Perry crossed over her legs and rested one arm on her leg while the other held onto her bag. She looked over to her right and displayed her beautiful side profile.

In the next slide, she posed solo. She looked in the opposite direction but kept her legs crossed.

Perry is currently pregnant with her first child. She and her fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first newborn later this year. In the photoshoot, Perry’s baby bump wasn’t on show as it likely took place before the announcement.

For her caption, Perry hashtagged the upload as “ShoesdayTuesday” and tagged her Katy Perry Collections account.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 1.3 million likes and over 6,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 92.6 million followers.

“WHAT A QUEEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“KATY IS ON FIRE AND SO ARE THESE SHOES,” another devotee shared.

“Those shoes are AMAZING and I need them in my life,” remarked a third fan.

“What an actual goddess. I love you to bits,” a fourth admirer commented.

Perry is no stranger to wowing her social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Chain to the Rhythm” chart-topper treated fans with an update on how she’s doing in “mid-quarantine.” She shared two photos within one upload. In the first shot, she looked glammed-up in a red and white leaf-print dress. She applied a bold red lip and rocked short curly blond hair. In the next slide, she took a make-up free selfie and showed off her natural beauty while at home.