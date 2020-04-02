Kelly Ripa Delights Fans With New Pic Of Beloved Pet Chewie: ‘Dog Days’

Kelly Ripa delighted fans by sharing a new photo of her family’s beloved dog Chewie with her 2.7 million Instagram followers. The talk show host showed off her fur baby, who appeared to be unhappy with his current situation after he was freshened up with a bath.

In the image’s caption, she spoke about “dog days” and also used the hashtag “stayhome” to implore her followers to use social distancing to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly posted the pic referencing the pooch and the fact that the entire Consuelos clan has been quarantined in their luxe New York City townhome. This includes Kelly, husband Mark, and children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Kelly’s home state has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. As of April 1, there have been 83,712 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including more than 47,439 in New York City. At least 1,941 people with COVID-19 have died in the state, which has the largest number of confirmed cases in the United States, as reported by New York Magazine.

This means the Live with Kelly and Ryan host will remain hunkered down at home with her brood and taking care of issues that might have otherwise been put off, such as Chewie’s bath.

The tiny pup doesn’t look too thrilled that he was freshened up. His eyes are wide and his fluffy fur is stuck to his body. A tan towel is wrapped around the animal in an attempt to warm him up until his hair dried.

Chewie was bathed in what appears to be a white tub surrounded by chic white subway-style tiles. It was not noted in the accompanying caption if this was Kelly’s master bathroom or another bath in the home.

Kelly has also used her Instagram account as a way to connect with fans regarding her feelings about the current scary state of the world. She acknowledged another post that people have serious concerns about the well-being of their own families, and many are fearful of the future.

She and co-host Ryan Seacrest continue to broadcast live versions of their weekday talk series remotely as a way to connect with fans, share their own feelings, and add a sense of normalcy to their viewers’ weekday routine in these uncertain times.

Fans of the Live host were grateful for her share and adding some levity to their day.

“Is Chewie thinking ‘sure wish she’d go back to work?'” quipped one follower.

“I don’t think we see enough of chewie!! Fix that please!” stated a second fan.

“You have to show us a photo of what he looks like after!” asked a third Instagram user.