Kaley Cuoco Goes Completely Makeup-Free In Lockdown Dog Selfie

Kaley shared a totally makeup-free snap with unwashed hair.

Kaley Cuoco ditched the cosmetics completely when she shared a stunning no-makeup photo alongside her dog Norman as they ride out the coronavirus pandemic together at home. The former The Big Bang Theory star wowed as she showed off her glowing bare face and joked about not washing her hair for a while as her pet gave her a little side eye.

The snap, which was posted to her Instagram account on April 2, showed Kaley and Norman spending some quality time together as they sat side by side.

The actress — who recently introduced fans to her adorable foster dog who’s now been re-homed — snapped the selfie as she sat on the pooch’s left without a stitch of makeup on her face to let her obvious natural beauty shine through.

Kaley’s blemish-free skin was on full show as she gave the camera a pretty stoned faced look with her long, blonde hair down and pushed over to the left of her head to create a little volume. She rocked the casual look with a gray tank top with several small slits along the chest.

But while there’s no doubting that the star looked absolutely stunning as she revealed her makeup-free face, Norman didn’t seem to be too impressed as he moved his eyes to the side to look at her.

Kaley joked in the caption that he wasn’t feeling too happy because she’d just told him that they were going to be spending a lot of time indoors due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has millions of people across the globe in lockdown under a stay-at-home order.

She also poked a little fun at herself in a quip about the state of her hair.

The beauty playfully added that his not so thrilled look was because he was “probably wondering when last I washed my hair.”

But despite getting some side eye from Norman, Kaley’s fans were a lot more supportive in the comments section of her latest upload.

“Very very beautiful pic,” one person commented.

“That’s cute…. you look beautiful,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“That look is perfection,” a third person commented.

The stunning snap has received more than 152,000 likes in the first four hours since Kaley shared it with her 5.9 million followers.

But this isn’t the first time the talented actress has given fans an insight into how she’s spending her days in lockdown with her pets.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the 34-year-old star previously took to Instagram to share a video of herself trying to get an at home HIIT workout in while surrounded by her many dogs.