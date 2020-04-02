‘SI’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Stunning Instagram Update

Haley Kalil let her fans’ imaginations run wild with her most recent Instagram update. The ginger-haired model took to social media to upload a very risqué pic. She also had a very important message for her fellow countrymen who are also knee-deep in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haley is currently in self-quarantine but still regularly posts sexy pics to her social media pages. In her latest caption, she reminds everyone to stay at home. Those who follow her may even willingly oblige if she keeps sharing photos like these.

In this particular pic, Haley wore a white lacy bra. She pushed down the straps of the undergarment to bare even more skin for the photo. Haley flaunted her massive cleavage by giving her fans a profile view of her sensuous body. Of course, the black and white image only enhanced her curves by showing the shadows and highlights on her skin.

The Sports Illustrated model loves going for the girl-next-door look, but she was all woman in this shot. Haley defined her brows, wore black mascara, and contoured her cheekbones with some blusher. She also slicked on some lipstick which was just a tad darker than her natural lip color. Haley wore her red hair in a side-path and let her mane fall down her shoulders and back in casual disarray. She looked every bit the temptress in this pic.

The 27-year-old bikini model posed by giving the camera her best come-hither look. The provocative goddess parted her full lips in a sultry pose.

Haley has a growing fan base of over 330,000 followers. She initially rocketed to fame as one of the contestants in the first Sports Illustrated Swim Search competition. Both she and Camille Kostek won that year’s search and were then featured as rookies in the 2019 SI Swimsuit edition.

On her Instagram page, her fans have come to know her as a very laid-back model with a quirky sense of humor. The Inquisitr recently reported on one of her expectation vs reality posts where she wears the same white push-up bra. Although her message was very serious in this specific caption, her fans still flocked to view the pic. Close to 12,000 people have already hit the like button, while more than 175 people commented on the image.

At least one Instagram user took her warning to stay at home to heart.

“Pretty pic! Great advice, I will comply,” he quipped.

“Beautiful picture!!! Hope you are staying safe!” another fan complimented Haley and expressed concern for her safety.