Meghan McCain Pens Love Letter To Husband Ben Domenech On Instagram

Meghan McCain penned a love letter to her husband Ben Domenech via a sweet Instagram post. In the message, she expressed her gratitude that they are hunkered down together during this worldwide health crisis and revealed intimate details about their relationship.

The View panelist, who has been working remotely from home since the coronavirus pandemic has overtaken her beloved New York City, shared some surprising insight into the couple’s day-to-day life since Meghan first revealed they became engaged.

On Instagram, Meghan reflected on her love for Ben.

Meghan spoke about the first night she met Ben and how they laughed and “drank whiskey until the sun came up.”

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain also appeared thankful for the tender way her husband has been taking care of her since her pregnancy announcement in March, particularly in the light of the pandemic that puts her in a higher risk category.

The View panelist spoke at length on the social media site about her affection for Ben. She discussed how he has helped by keeping her calm, cooking, rubbing her back, playing board and video games with her, and his personal way of making their lives better during what she called this “nightmare” time, turning their home into a comfortable haven.

Meghan ended her statement with how there is no one else she would rather be “in a foxhole” with.

Prior to this surprising post, Meghan had revealed tidbits about her affection for her husband in several past Instagram posts but had never spoken at length about her deeper feelings for her husband of almost three years.

Viewers of The View first learned about Meghan and Ben’s relationship after she announced her engagement to series hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin in 2017.

She shared that she had known Ben for years, and in the video seen below, she explained her original intent to keep the relationship, engagement, and subsequent marriage private. Meghan revealed her joy to viewers after news of her engagement made headlines.

Fans of the talk show host were pleasantly surprised by Meghan’s post and expressed good wishes toward the couple in the photo’s accompanying comments section.

“Wishing you peace and happiness during this journey,” said one follower.

“That is so awesome! I’m happy for you. Take care of yourself or enjoy him taking care of you!” stated a second fan of the conservative commentator.

“God bless you both (and baby!). What a sweet love story,” remarked a third Instagram user, grateful to Meghan for sharing these personal details on the social media site.