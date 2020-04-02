Carrie Underwood And Husband Mike Fisher Share Important Video Message

The couple shared a video with fans from their home.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher joined forces to share an important video message with her 9.5 million Instagram followers this week. The country superstar and retired NHL player sat down together on their couch as they used their celebrity to urge the citizens of Tennessee to stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the clip, the couple sat side by side as they told residents of their adopted home state (Carrie was born in Oklahoma and Mike in Canada) “to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing.”

“That’s right,” Carrie said after her husband’s words.

“Working together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19,” the “Southbound” singer added.

The twosome, who are set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in July, then spoke in unison as they said, “do your part, stay apart.”

Mike signed off their joint video with a sweet message. He told fans, “God bless you guys” as Carrie nodded.

The loved-up couple cut casual figures in the video, which was likely filmed at their home in Tennessee.

Mike rocked a gray t-shirt with a white pocket and multi-colored stripes on the left of his chest.

As for Carrie, she wore a black t-shirt emblazoned with the words “Spread love. It’s the Nashville way” written in a bold white block font across the front of her torso, which she wore with a pair of black pants. She had her long, blond hair down and flowing down over her left shoulder.

The video was part of the #TNStayApart campaign doing the rounds on social media which encourages people to stay inside their homes and only venture out for essentials.

As reported by CNN, 80% of Tennessee is currently under a stay-at-home order or a shelter-in-place order.

The clip Carrie posted to her own account was actually a re-post from the official Instagram account of hockey team the Nashville Predators, for whom Mike used to be captain. The mom of two shared it on her own page a few hours after it was initially uploaded.

Carrie’s version has been viewed more than 725,000 times in the first eight hours since she posted it. It brought in plenty of comments from fans praising the couple for sharing the important message during such an uncertain time.

“God bless you guys!” one Instagram user commented with two red heart emoji.

“You guys are amazing,” another person said.

“Stay well. My goodness [you’re] a good looking couple!!” a third comment read.

Carrie’s been keeping fans well updated when it comes to how she’s been riding out the pandemic at home with her family.

Over the weekend, she shared an adorable video via Instagram Stories which showed Mike and their eldest son, 5-year-old Isaiah, doing turkey calls together. The country superstar jokingly called the two “annoying” as she filmed them at the dinner table.