Abby Dowse Nearly Spills Out Of The Bottom Of Her Top: ‘Felt Cute’

Abby Dowse put on a tantalizing display for her fans in yesterday’s Instagram post, flashing her busty curves in an impossibly tiny crop top that left little to the imagination. The gorgeous model opted to go braless under the skimpy item, nearly spilling out of the bottom of the minuscule piece.

The racy top was a long-sleeved number crafted out of lilac mesh. While the look was not cleavage-flaunting — the top sported a jewel neckline and had no decolletage — Abby still gave followers an eyeful of her voluptuous assets by pulling up the top high on her chest to expose a great deal of underboob. The sizzling blonde paired the item with a matching miniskirt that fit tightly around her hips, showing off her sculpted hourglass figure in the saucy attire.

Abby showcased the look in a sultry bedroom photo that saw her posing on her knees at the foot of the bed. Photographed from the mid-profile, the bombshell seductively arched her back and crossed her arms in front of her body, leaning her elbow and hand on the soft mattress. She had her hip and shoulder cocked, and was looking into the camera with a smoldering gaze. Her lips were pursed and her head was slightly tilted to the side, adding a flirty vibe to the already spicy shot.

The provocative posture emphasized the stunner’s trim waist and curvy hip. Her toned thigh was also on display, as the model all but completely bared her supple pins in the ultra-short skirt. Abby showcased her trim midriff as well, showing off her flat stomach and chiseled rib cage. Likewise, her slender arm was highlighted in the slinky top, which featured semi-sheer fitted sleeves.

The Aussie smokeshow completed the look with a messy hairstyle, pulling up her blond locks into a cute bun that was tied with a pink scrunchie. She rocked massive hoop earrings and a large sparkling ring on her index finger. While a previous post proved that Abby has no qualms about wearing her favorite shoes in bed, this time around the model was barefooted. However, her glam was on point, and included lip gloss and a touch of mascara to bring out her eyes. The babe further accessorized with a chic white manicure, calling attention to her nails with an illustrative emoji in the caption.

Snapped in her stylish home, Abby gave fans a peek into her cozy, all-white bedroom. The ravishing blonde posed next to her mirrored built-in dresser, which reflected her large, comfy bed. Several throw pillows decorated the furniture piece, which was covered with textured bedding. A sleek night stand was visible in a corner, mirroring the immaculate palette.

Abby captioned the snap with a purple heart emoji that seemed to echo the color of her attire. She added a playful touch with a lollipop emoji, telling fans that she was feeling “cute” in the skin-baring outfit. Unsurprisingly, the post received a lot of love from her numerous admirers, garnering more than 21,100 likes and 507 comments overnight.

“Doll,” commented fellow Australian model, Laura Amy, adding a purple-heart emoji.

“Perfection,” declared Russian model, Dasha Mart, ending her comment with a kiss-mark emoji.

Followers appeared to be digging the outfit, and showered Abby with praise for the sexy look.

“Lilac works the tan love mini skirts in mesh,” penned one Instagrammer.

“This pic is adorable! Love the hair bun. Where can I get outfits like these?!” wrote another fan, followed by a two-heart emoji.

Abby was gracious enough to reply, writing “@fashionnova babe.” The bombshell also tagged the brand in her caption for further clarification.