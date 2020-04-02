Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Shows Off Gym-Honed Physique In Blue Bathing Suit

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo took to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, April 1, to post a photo series featuring her in a bathing suit as she pretended to snap photos with a camera.

In the snaps, the online coach sits on a grouping of outdoor furniture located next to a hot tub. She is photographed slightly from the side and her entire body is captured in every frame. The Instagram sensation wears a blue one-piece bathing suit with black mesh cut-outs along the abdomen and back. The suit clings to the model’s chiseled physique while leaving plenty of skin and muscle exposed along her arms and legs. Qimmah wears her long, straight blonde tresses flowing loose down her back and adds a touch of eye makeup and glossy lips to complete the look.

In all seven photos included in the series, Qimmah holds up a professional camera, pretending to take photos off towards the distance in several of the snaps. In one of the photos, the trainer is captured gazing at her camera as she holds it out in front of her as if looking through the camera roll. In another snap, Qimmah turns her head towards the photographer and flashes her bright-white smile.

In the second to last photo in the series, the blonde beauty is caught mid-laughter with her head thrown back. The final snap shows Qimmah looking off behind her, allowing her followers a peek of her cleavage while giving them a frontal view of her face.

In the caption of the post, Qimmah tells her followers that she has a vision behind the camera and as the model. She adds that she wants to share her creative ideas with them.

With a fanbase of 1.5 million on the photo-sharing site, it didn’t take long for Qimmah’s followers to fill the post with likes and comments. Within the first five hours, it earned nearly 35,000 likes and almost 400 comments from adoring fans. Many of them sang her praises in their comments, calling her “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “perfect.”

“Them legs look HUGE!!! Body goals,” one Instagram user commented.

“Can’t wait to see what you have cooking,” another follower wrote in response to the fitness trainer’s caption.

“Blue is definitely your colour,” one more fan chimed in, adding a double red heart emoji for emphasis.

Tuesday wasn’t the first day within the past week that Qimmah posted a bathing suit snap for her Instagram followers. On Monday, she flaunted her chiseled body in an all-black two-piece bikini that showed off even more skin.