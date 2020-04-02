‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wed. April 1: Bill Moves Out & Fights For Katie, Ridge Leaves With Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, April 1 features Katie Logan (Heather Tom) who was packing her things to leave. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) didn’t want her to go, per She Knows Soaps. He wanted to explain what had really happened between him and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). But Katie felt that the video was self-explanatory, he didn’t need to say a word.

Bill Moves Out & Vows To Fight For Katie

Katie felt like a fool because she had trusted him again. Every time that she did, he and Brooke ended up in each other’s arms. Bill wanted to know how he could reassure Katie that he wanted to be with her and not her sister.

Katie reminded him about Donna Logan’s (Jennifer Gareis) question earlier that day. Donna wanted to know if Katie was Bill’s one true and only. Bill had not answered Donna and at the time Katie had accepted it. She knew that he wasn’t the type of person who liked public displays of affection. But now she wished that he had replied.

Katie understood that Brooke had been upset on the eve of Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) wedding but failed to comprehend how showing compassion led to them kissing. Bill once again told Katie that he wanted a life with her and Will Spencer (Finnegan George), not with Brooke.

Dollar Bill agreed to give Katie her space but said that he would move out instead. When Katie pointed out that it was his house he called it their “family home.” As far as he was concerned, the move was temporary, He would not give up on them. Bill vowed to fight for Katie.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill agrees to allow Katie her space but also promises to fight for their marriage. pic.twitter.com/YPDqmFm6fs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 1, 2020

Ridge Decides To Leave With Shauna

The soap opera also featured Ridge talking to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). He told her that he had loved Brooke for most of his adult life but she always made the same mistakes. He wanted to get to know Shauna better and wanted to leave with her. Shauna did not want to be Ridge’s rebound relationship. She loved him too much and did not want him to break her heart because he was trying to get over his wife.

Ridge promised Shauna that he would never hurt her. He wanted to go to Vegas with her so that he could learn more about her life. Shauna and Ridge kissed passionately.

What did you think about this kiss? ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/H0Ghb9mKZC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 1, 2020

Quinn Taunts Brooke About Ridge & Shauna

At Brooke’s house, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) continued to taunt Brooke. She claimed that Brooke only had herself to blame for Ridge leaving her. She also pointed out that it was very unlikely that Katie would be able to forgive Brooke again. In fact, the dressmaker deserved to get over her with Shauna.

Brooke told Quinn that she and Ridge would never be over. When Quinn opined that she was the rightful Forrester matriarch, and not Brooke, the blonde threatened Quinn. Brooke told her that neither she nor Shauna would win.