Kayla Moody Slips Out Of Her Tiny Top, Bares Her Peachy Booty On Instagram

Kayla Moody’s latest Instagram post has followers drooling over her hotness. The internet vixen slipped out of her top and bared her peachy posterior in a spicy throwback photo shared on Wednesday afternoon, sending temperatures soaring all over her feed with the torrid upload.

The NSFW pic, which can be viewed on her Instagram page, was a sultry bedroom snap tagged in Las Vegas, Nevada. The shot was most likely taken during Kayla’s recent getaway to Sin City in late January, and showed the blond bombshell posing in bed in nothing but underwear. The gorgeous American model was wearing a white Calvin Klein thong and a matching cropped tank top, flashing her sensational curves in the skimpy attire.

Kayla completed the sexy ensemble with thigh-high socks, which were a bright pink color and sported white stripes that matched her flirty outfit. The stunner added a touch of sophistication to the racy look with an elegant evening glam, rocking a bold smokey-eye makeup, lavish faux eyelashes, and a glossy pink shade on her lips. She wore her golden locks down and styled with a mid-part, letting her tresses freely fall over her shoulder.

Snapped from behind, the sizzling blonde was standing at the edge of the bed with one knee prompted up on the soft mattress. The crimpled bed sheets matched the color of her scanty outfit. The rest of the beige-toned decor was just as understated, making her cheeky socks the only splash of color in the shot.

Kayla teased fans by tugging on her thong, which was pulled high on her waist to expose her sculpted hip. The Georgia hottie put her round bottom and curvy thighs on display, all the while looking over her shoulder with a smoldering gaze and provocatively parted lips. The babe coquettishly slid her shoulder out of her top, pulling the strap all the way down and showing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. She further upped the ante by going braless under the snug top, which clung to her voluptuous assets, emphasizing the model’s shapely chest.

“How’s staying at home going for y’all?” Kayla asked fans in the caption.

As usual, her followers did not disappoint, promptly taking to the comments section to offer their answers.

“Better if I had someone like u here… any one need a quarantine buddy??? Lol. Stay safe yall [sic]…” wrote one person.

“I’m working, but I have my phone on me waiting for you to p[o]st a sweet pic. Thank you goddess,” read a second message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“It’s going better seeing all your content,” was a third reply.

“You just made it a lot better!” commented a fourth Instagrammer, who added four fire emoji and a devil emoji.

As fans might remember, the stunning model originally showcased the saucy outfit in a black-and-white photo posted a couple of weeks ago, wherein she was sitting on the bed with her legs spread open. Her tiny top was pulled up on her ample bust, showing plenty of underboob.

This was not the only risqué look that Kayla served up yesterday. Early in the morning, the hot military wife celebrated hump day with a pair of steamy photos that saw her letting it all hang out in a see-through crop top and a tiny g-string, as covered by The Inquisitr.