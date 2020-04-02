Blac Chyna Exposes Midriff In White Knitted Crop Top

Blac Chyna has wowed her 16.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent post.

Wearing red satin track pants with a thin black stripe down the sides, the model and entrepreneur who also has her own make up brand kneeled down on the ground. One hand was tucked into her pocket as she sat tall. Her other hand rests on her thigh and shows off her extremely long fingernails, which are painted black and show a motif on some nails. She isn’t wearing any shoes and a tattoo can be seen on one foot.

Wearing a white knitted crop top with a cable stitch pattern, the celebrity’s toned midriff is on display. Along her waist and up underneath the top, a tattoo can be seen showing a bright floral pattern.

Chyna’s hair is white blonde with gentle waves that cascade over her shoulders and settles on her thighs as she kneels for the photo. Her make up is in brown tones and her full lips show a bronzed lip color.

Behind the celebrity is what appears to be the white walls of a house. A lush lawn fills the foreground of the image. Sunlight filters over the shot as Blac Chyna gazed directly at the camera lens. The model commented on the fact that it was a “mild day” outside when the image was captured.

As soon as the pic was posted to her Instagram account, Chyna’s fans were quick to comment.

“What top and bottom are those??” one follower demanded to know.

“Stunning!” another fan wrote in the comments section.

Many of her followers responded in the same way, commenting on how gorgeous Chyna looked in the outfit.

In addition, many people used emoji in order to convey how they felt. Most often used were the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji. However, others also liked to use a multitude of star emoji in their response.

Within an hour of posting the image, there were 21,000 likes and more than 200 comments from her large fanbase.

While many Instagram influencers and celebrities have been posting about their quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, Chyna appears to not be making any mention of this. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted an image of herself doing laundry for her legion of Instagram fans. While her latest picture shows her with blond hair, the laundry shot actually showed her hair as black in color. It had been straightened and fell down her back in the sleek style.