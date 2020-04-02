Khloe Kardashian Posts Artistically Sultry Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian recently posted an artistic new Instagram image of herself and instantly wowed her 107 million followers.

The picture shows Khloe as the focal point as she fills up the majority of the right-hand side of the snap. Her sultry expression is complimented with pale pink lips and her extraordinarily long lashes show off her hazel eyes with brown and green flecks.

Her blond hair is perfectly tousled as it cascades over her shoulders.

According to the tags on the latest snap, hair-man and creative director, Andrew Fitzsimons, along with Hrush Achemyan, are attributed with styling Khloe’s look.

It is hard to tell what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star is wearing as her hair covers her shoulders, making it appear as though she is wearing nothing at all.

Behind her, the background appears to be that of a beach or tropical location, with a raw cliff edge directly behind. Above, the roots hanging down, many palm trees are shown. Posting nothing but a cloud emoji as the caption, it could be a description of the sky behind her.

The image appears to have a filter over it, giving the sultry snap an overexposed and slightly blurred appearance. The filter is a look that she seems to like as the image posted prior to this one also shows the same effect.

It is unclear when the photo was taken as no geotag was included in the post. Neither is it known when the image was taken. However, considering the current social distancing rules that are in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, it seems possible that this shot is a throwback image.

Her followers immediately started responding to Khloe’s latest Instagram post.

“WOAH!!!! So beautiful!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You’re so perfect,” a fan responded.

“What a beauty you are,” said another person.

Many followers also used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. Most often used were the fire and star emoji. The heart and heart-eyed emoji were also used in many instances.

Within half an hour of posting, Khloe’s latest snap had gathered 283,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments.

Recently, Khloe clapped back on social media in order to set the record straight regarding where she stands with both Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods. After being accused fo forgiving her ex, the Kardashian took to Twitter and stated that both parties had been forgiven by her.