Amanda Cerny Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny White Bikini While Throwing Up A Peace Sign

Amanda Cerny flaunted the outcome of her dedicated fitness regimen in some skimpy swimwear for her latest Instagram share that added some serious heat to her page.

The YouTube star took to her main account on the social media platform on Wednesday to upload the sizzling snap that was an instant hit with her 26.4 million followers. The image was taken selfie-style and saw the 28-year-old throw up the peace sign with one hand while using her other hand to hold her cell phone high above her head. It was positioned at the perfect angle to capture every inch of Amanda’s incredible figure, which was clad in nothing more than an itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The brunette beauty stunned in her tiny white two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The swimwear included a triangle-style top with contrasting navy blue shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It boasted a set of tiny, triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display. Amanda’s follower, however, hardly seemed bothered by the racy showing of skin.

On her lower half, the social media sensation sported matching bikini bottoms that took her look to the next level. The barely-there piece covered up only what was necessary, allowing Amanda to show off her sculpted legs. Meanwhile, its thin, string waistband sat low on her hips to draw attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs — just two of the many results of her workouts. In the caption of the post, Amanda explained that she was live-streaming some of the routines on her separate fitness Instagram page, and invited them to join her for the next one.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the Pittsburgh-native’s skin-baring new social media post with love. The upload has been awarded over 750,000 likes during its first five hours of going live and has drawn hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

“Girl you are perfection,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Amanda was their “inspiration.”

“Super hot,” a third admirer commented.

“YESSS body GOALS!!!!! Need your secrets! Stay safe,” a fourth follower remarked.

While Amanda’s Instagram feed is full of workout-inspiring bikini snaps, she also entertains her fans with her amazing sense of humor. Another recent upload from the model saw her dancing around in skimpy lingerie in an attempt to distract her boyfriend from his video game. The hilarious fail racked up over 5 million views, as well as 850,000-plus likes.