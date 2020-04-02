Instagram Model Camila Bernal Flaunts Red Bikini

Columbian Instagram model, Camila Bernal, shows off her red bikini as she sits on a boat in the sun.

In the image, the influencer told her 1.3 million followers that she was thankful to her son for choosing her. According to Famous Birthdays, Camila welcomed her son, Jacob, into the world in May of 2019. The image shows the cute little boy sitting on her lap as they both relax and enjoy the warm weather.

Camila is wearing a bright red bikini that has a ruffled neckline which is also tied together with a bow in the middle and her bikini bottom is ruffled to match the top.

Looking like the model had just come out of the water after a swim, her wet hair hangs in gentle waves over her shoulders. Wearing large sunglasses, it is hard to see Camila’s eyes but she appears fresh-faced after her dip into the ocean.

It is unclear when exactly the image was snapped but it is possible that it was taken before quarantine restrictions came into force. There is also no geotag to indicate where the image was taken.

Previously, the model has posted images relating to the quarantine and what she is doing. At one point asking her legion of fans if the selfie she took was alright. That being the most recent image posted to the account before this one, it seems unlikely that the newest snap is from today. Instead, it is likely a throwback post, such as what many Instagram celebrities are currently doing rather than risk going out in public to take photos.

Within half an hour of the picture being posted to Camila’s Instagram account, it had amassed nearly 2.500 likes and many comments.

“Beautiful mother,” one follower wrote in response to the caption on the snap.

“Lmao that baby is adorable,” another fan exclaimed.

“Now that is Joy right there,” was the response of another person.

Many others commented in a similar fashion, often using the various heart emoji in order to further convey their feelings over the snap.

As people are isolated due to strict laws regarding social distancing in relation to the current coronavirus pandemic, many Instagram influencers have been taking to social media in order to talk about what they are thankful for during this trying time. In addition, many celebrities are also encouraging their followers to stay active even though they are self-isolating. Recently, Britney Spears reminded her fans of this when she posted an update regarding an abs workout.