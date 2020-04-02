Tammy Hembrow Rocks Impossibly Tiny String Bikini While Hanging Out By The Pool

Tammy Hembrow is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Australian model tantalized her 11 million followers with the skimpy swimwear look on Wednesday.

The new addition to the 25-year-old’s Instagram feed was in video form and saw Tammy enjoying a beautiful, near-cloudless day outside by the pool. She was seen emerging from the water while gathering her damp tresses in her hands and gazing at the camera. A short snippet of “High Fashion” by Roddy Ricch played in the background of the clip, lyrics from which the social media sensation quoted in the caption of the post.

Tammy is often seen sporting some very revealing swimwear while relaxing by the pool, and her latest look certainly did not disappoint. The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in an impossibly tiny string bikini that left little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The Aussie hottie sizzled in her barely-there two-piece that boasted a tan color so close to Tammy’s skin tone that, at first glance, fans could have easily thought that the model was going completely nude. The swimwear set included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display. Its minuscule, triangle-shaped cups were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, offering her audience an eyeful of sideboob as well.

On her lower half, Tammy rocked a pair of matching thong bikini bottoms that were even more risque. The itty-bitty garment certainly pushed Instagram’s limits, as they covered up only what was necessary to avoid violating the social media platform’s no-nudity guidelines. The number’s daringly high-cut design exposed the model’s sculpted thighs and curvaceous booty in their entirety, which Tammy attributed to her own fitness program that she touted in the caption. Meanwhile, its thin waistband was tied in long, dangly bows high up on the babe’s hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

To no surprise, Tammy’s most recent skin-baring display proved to be extremely popular with her fans. The video has been viewed nearly one million times within just four hours of going live and has racked up over 220,000 likes. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping look.

“You are very hot!!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tammy was “everything goals.”

“Literally how could someone be this perfect?” a third follower questioned.

“I could watch and admire your beauty all day,” commented a fourth admirer.

Tammy has never been shy about showing off her impressive physique on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her spending another day outside and showing some skin in a multicolored bikini. That look was a huge hit as well, earning more than 412,000 likes.