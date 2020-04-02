Donald Trump’s Secret Service Seemingly ‘Preparing For Presidential Golf Trips,’ Says ‘WaPo’ Journalist

Despite the raging coronavirus pandemic, the Secret Service appears to be planning the next Trump golf outing, a 'Washington Post' investigative reporter says.

On a day when the United States death toll from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded a 24-hour total of 1,000 for the first time, Donald Trump appeared to be planning his next golf outing, according to Washington Post investigative reporter David A. Fahrenthold.

“Even during a pandemic, the [Secret] Service seems to be preparing for presidential golf trips,” Fahrenthold said, writing on his Twitter account Wednesday.

The Washington Post reporter also stated that his reporting had revealed a payment of $45,000 by the U.S. Secret Service to rent golf carts in Sterling, Virginia — home of the Trump National Golf Club.

According to the report published in The Washington Post by Fahrenthold and Jonathan O’Connell, the $45,000 contract took effect on Wednesday, calling for the Secret Service to rent 30 golf carts until the end of September from West Virginia-based Capitol Golf Cars and Utility Vehicles.

The contract does not mention Trump by name, The Washington Post reported, saying only that the Secret Service needs the carts to give protection to “a dignitary” who will be visiting Sterling sometime soon. The contract describes the rentals as an “emergency” order for the golf carts.

During his term, which began on January 20, 2017, the president has visited the Sterling golf course — which he owns — 76 times, according to data gathered by the outlet.

A Trump helicopter sits at the fifth hole on Trump National Golf Course in Virginia. Rob Carr / Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has kept Trump mostly confined to the White House, where he has reportedly been feeling bored and “antsy.” Due to the outbreak, he is not known to have visited a golf course since March 8, at a club he owns in West Palm Beach, Florida.

That club has since been closed — as has Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey — due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Virginia club has been allowed to remain open. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has placed the state under a stay-at-home order until June 10, according to The Washington Post. But golf courses are excepted from the order — though golfers are required to remain at least six feet apart at all times, to maintain “social distancing” and slow the spread of the virus.

The contract does not require that the golf carts be delivered Wednesday, but they must at least be available for delivery, according to George Washington University Professor Steven L. Schooner, an expert on government procurement, as cited by Fahrenthold and O’Connell. He added that the contract gave no indication that there was an actual “emergency” mandating the immediate need for 30 carts.

According to data compiled by the population-information site Worldometers, the U.S. suffered 1,049 deaths from coronavirus infection on Wednesday — a single-day high for the pandemic. Total deaths in the country stood at 5,102.