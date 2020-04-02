Dr. Anthony Fauci Was A Standout Basketball Player In His Younger Days, Donald Trump Brags

Dr. Anthony Fauci has gone from leading his basketball team on the court to leading the United States in its fight against the coronavirus.

Before he became the nation’s top expert in infectious diseases, the key White House adviser was a point guard in one of New York City’s most competitive high school basketball divisions. Fauci’s basketball skills earned some praise from President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a brief diversion from the normally grim daily updates on the spread of COVID-19.

Fauci was a point guard for Regis High School, a Jesuit High School in Manhattan’s upper east side, and Trump said the doctor was once a standout on the court.

“He was a great basketball player. Did any body know that?” Trump told reporters at the briefer, via TMZ.

“He was little on the short side for the NBA but he was talented. He won a game, I read the story, he won a game that was un-winnable against a great team. That was a couple of years ago. The head never changed. The attitude never changed.”

Fauci’s history on the basketball court had already been getting some attention before the shout-out from the president on Wednesday. The top White House doctor himself has spoken about the importance sports played in his life growing up in Brooklyn. In a 1989 interview with the National Institutes of Health’s Historical Office, Fauci recounted growing up in the years after World War II and playing sports year round.

“My major interest was sports,” Fauci said. “I lived in a very sports-oriented neighborhood. We used to play basketball from the beginning of the basketball season to the end, baseball throughout the spring and the summer, and then basketball and football again in the winter.”

Fauci went on to say that it was during this time that he also developed a love of medicine. Going to the exclusive Regis High School, Fauci said that there were high expectations for students and most went into either medicine, law, or engineering. Fauci said he had a “keen interest” in people and solving problems, so medicine felt like a natural path for him.

As he leads the United States in its response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, Fauci has found himself in a rare place — taking the spotlight away from Trump. He has become a fixture of the president’s daily briefings, with many networks even cutting away from Trump while he is at the podium to instead focus on Fauci and the other White House medical experts.