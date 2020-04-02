Ashley Resch Shows Off Buns As She Poses In Pink Hoodie And Asks ‘Quarantine & Chill Or ?’

Ashley Resch has just delighted her Instagram followers with her latest raunchy snap. The international model, business mogul, and dedicated advocate also likes to wow her legion of fans with racy images on social media.

Posting an image of herself wearing nothing but an oversized hoodie, the Instagram influencer shows off her perfectly toned derriere. Wearing a white thong bikini bottom, Ashley poses in a doorway as she smiles down at the camera behind her, using the doorframe for balance as she looks over her shoulder.

On her left thigh, one of her tattoos is on display. Covered in a variety of different tattoos, the Instagram celebrity has previously been featured in Inked Magazine. This one is a stylized image showing decorative leaves and various swirls along her taut skin. The tattoo circles up the outside of her thigh and then disappears under her thong. A brief section is shown at her waist before it is covered up once more by the pink hoodie.

Her blond locks are not styled but her face is immaculately made up with sheer pink eyeshadow and peachy colored lips.

Captioning the image, Ashley teased her 851,000 followers with “quarantine & chill or?”

It only took 30 minutes for the racy new image to garner nearly 4,000 likes. Her fans were also quick to comment regarding the risque picture.

“You caused global warming,” one follower wrote.

“I volunteer as tribute,” another person responded.

Some were also humorous with their responses.

“Netflix and cheesecake,” one fan said in the comments section of Ashley’s snap.

While many fans offered up their thoughts, some preferred to use a multitude of emoji in order to convey their feelings regarding the picture. Most commonly used were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji. However, others also liked to use the peach emoji in honor of the influencer’s pert behind on display in the image.

Ashley is not the only Instagram influencer who has been posting pictures during self-isolation. Recently, Bruna Rangel Lima posted an image of herself in black booty shorts and a matching top, captioning it with the fact that she is all dressed up but “with nowhere to go.”

Many other celebrities have also used Instagram to post images of themselves during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to show their followers that they too are in the same boat as everyone else. It also gives their fans new content to amuse themselves with while they self-isolate and practice safe social distancing.