Leighton Meester Appears Pregnant In New Photos, Reportedly Expecting Second Baby With Husband Adam Brody

Leighton Meester was photographed for the first time since January yesterday. She was spotted taking a walk with her husband Adam Brody and their daughter Arlo Day Brody in Los Angeles, California, reports The Daily Mail. The former Gossip Girl star appears to be heavily pregnant in the new pictures.

Meester wore a pair of comfortable-looking black overalls with a gray t-shirt underneath. She accessorized with sunglasses and pulled her hair up into a low bun. The Single Parents actress also sported a pair of black Nike sneakers. Her husband wore salmon-colored pants and a matching baseball cap. On his upper half, he sported a plain white tee and a casual dark blue coat. He also wore a pair of sunglasses.

The couple was seen walking along the sidewalk in L.A. Brody pushed a stroller containing their four-year-old daughter. While there is currently a stay-at-home order active in California, there didn’t appear to be anyone else around the couple. It isn’t clear how long they were out or how far they went.

Neither Brody or Meester has publically confirmed the pregnancy, but it looks like the 33-year-old actress is expecting.

E! News shared that the news was particularly “exciting” because the pair recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. The couple is notorious for staying very private and low-key.

In the past, Brody has talked about their desire to stay out of the limelight, saying that Meester is even more private than he is. He also shared that they enjoy being homebodies.

On social media, the fan-favorite couple received a lot of well wishes and congratulations on their rumored new pregnancy. Some people weren’t even aware that the couple already had one child together and quickly added that they were immensely happy for the pair.

As is often the case when news of this particular couple comes out, lots of fans were ecstatic about “Seth Cohen” and “Blair Waldorf” being together.

“Leighton Meester is just one of those unproblematic celebrities that everyone’s just so happy for!!!” exclaimed one ecstatic Twitter user. They added a smiling face with three hearts emoji to their remark.

“A huge congratulations to my favorites on your second baby,” gushed a second person. They added multiple congratulatory emoji to their comment, including two party popper emoji, a red heart emoji, praise hands emoji, and a baby angel emoji.

“If Leighton Meester doesn’t call her new baby Seesterfromanother then what is the actual point,” joked Ciara Knight.