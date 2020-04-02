Hannah Palmer Nearly Spills Out Of Scandalous Strapless Dress

Buxom bombshell Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest double Instagram update, in which she wore a sexy strapless dress. The picture was taken at home, and Hannah appeared to be leaning on one arm on a bed covered in white linens.

In the first snap, Hannah rocked a smoking hot strapless dress that clung to her curves. Her ample assets nearly appeared to be spilling out one side of the dress, and she had a scandalous amount of cleavage on display. She leaned her weight on one arm while the other went up to her blond locks, running through her tresses seductively.

Hannah’s dress had a figure-hugging fit, and was covered in an eye-catching printed fabric. It had vertical lines that followed Hannah’s curves, showing off her hourglass physique to perfection. Her blond locks were parted in a deep side part and they tumbled down one shoulder in voluminous waves.

Hannah’s beauty look was simple, with bold brows, long lashes that accentuated her gorgeous blue gaze, and flawless skin. She stared right at the camera with a seductive expression on her face in the first snap.

In the second shot, Hannah altered her position only slightly. Her hair moved as she shifted, although she still had one arm on the bed and the other in her hair. She continued gazing at the camera, a soft pink gloss on her lips. Her ample breasts struggled to be contained by the tight dress. Due to how the photo was cropped, fans weren’t able to see the bottom portion of Hannah’s sexy dress, but there was still plenty in the photo to love.

Hannah’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot shots, and the post racked up over 21,200 likes within just 28 minutes. It also received 481 comments within the same time span.

“Are you real?” one fan asked, followed by a series of heart emoji.

“You make quarantine look amazing!!” another follower added.

“Looking ever so beautiful,” another fan said.

“One boob is ready to pop right out, sooooo close,” another commented, eyes glued to Hannah’s captivating curves.

The stunner has been keeping her fans entertained, even during quarantine, by sharing all kinds of sexy content. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty shared a snap in which she stood on a beach under the shade of a tiki hut. She rocked a pale yellow bralette for the occasion, and had her ample curves on full display.