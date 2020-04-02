Britney Spears Rocks Lime Green Sports Bra And Gray Shorts During Ab-Focused Workout On Instagram

Britney Spears showed fans how she’s working on her fitness in quarantine via the most recent post on her Instagram page.

In the shared clip, Britney started by encouraging her fans to stay active during their coronavirus-induced self-isolation. She also stipulated that she was about to do an ab-focused routine.

“Ok guys, just because there’s quarantine going around, doesn’t mean that you can’t get outside and be a little physical with yourself,” the singer said. “See I don’t have the abs that I used to have, so I’m out here today to show you guys the workout that I do to try to improve upon that.”

Dressed in a lime green sports bra and gray boxer shorts with the waistband rolled down, Britney started the workout on a yoga mat. She kneeled down, arched her spine backward and placed her arms on her sneakers to prop up her body. Then she pushed her pelvis back before thrusting her hips forward. She did this move repeatedly before she moved on to doing a sequence of standing yoga poses. Then she got down on her hands and knees and spun her hips and head around simultaneously. After that, she lay on her back for a set of crunches. Then, she stood up and did side bends to stretch her torso before she started another yoga sequence on the mat. When she was done with that, she got back into a kneeling position and ended the workout with some neck stretches and a deep breathing exercise.

The post amassed close to 90,000 likes within 10 minutes after it was posted and close to 750 Instagram users have commented on it. As with many of the singer’s Instagram posts, Britney’s fans cheered her on from the comments section.

One fan expressed gratitude for the workout inspiration.

“This is going to be my new at-home workout,” one person wrote. “Thank you legend!”

Others complimented Britney’s physical attractiveness.

“Baby you’re looking as pretty and hot as always,” a second commenter said. “Thank you so much for sharing that with us!”

“You look fab,” a third fan commented. “I’ve got 2 kids and I look like a potato.”

“You’re SO STRONG! I want the abs you have now!” a fourth supporter gushed before adding several fire emoji to their comment.

Fans of the performer will likely be familiar with some of the moves she included in this circuit, as Britney included them in a previous exercise video that she did. For that upload, Britney worked out on a beach in a purple bikini after she performed a couple of fun poses on a lifeguard tower.

The video has been viewed over a million times as of this writing and more than 3,500 Instagram users have commented on it.