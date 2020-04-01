WWE May Take Time Off After ‘WrestleMania 36’ Due To Stay-At-Home Orders From COVID-19 Pandemic

After the big pay-per-view, there may be nowhere WWE can go for quite some time.

The superstars of WWE may have some time off following this weekend’s big pay-per-view as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. WrestleMania 36 will be taking place with no fans in attendance as a safety precaution, but next week’s shows could end up being the last for quite a while. With more and more states issuing stay-at-home orders, the company reportedly won’t want to put the health of anyone at risk.

For weeks, WWE has canceled numerous live house shows while also taping future TV episodes in empty arenas. The bans on large gatherings forced the company’s hand on this matter.

A tweet from WrestleVotes states that rumors were circulating last week that if Florida issued a stay-at-home order, WWE would consider taking a break for a bit. As reported by The Washington Post, Governor Ron DeSantis did that very thing on Wednesday with a mandatory 30-day order for the entire state, which goes into effect at midnight on Thursday.

Rumors around the PC last week were that if the state of FL issued a Stay Home order, which happened today, WWE would reconsider taking a break post Mania. The RAW after is shot. I’ve been told if they are pausing for a while, some footage shot won’t be aired. TBD at this point. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 1, 2020

WWE had already been staying in Florida and taping shows at the Performance Center in Orlando due to restrictions on travel. The stay-at-home order from DeSantis would not allow them to continue taping, as that would not be considered a required reason to be out.

This past week, WWE taped WrestleMania 36, as well as multiple episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT. There is enough footage to go through next week after the pay-per-view, but not all of the footage may end up airing if the company chooses to take a break.

In the last couple of weeks, WWE has aired a lot of past content, including iconic matches and full pay-per-views on the USA Network and Fox channels. If the promotion takes a break, that would likely continue as it won’t be able to advance current storylines.

Superstars such as Roman Reigns, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Murphy, and Dana Brooke are all off of the WrestleMania 36 card due to illness or health concerns. WWE has implemented numerous measures to keep its superstars in a safe working environment during the closed-set tapings, but some are still being extra-cautious.

If WWE does end up taking a break, some superstars may take advantage of the promotion’s possible hiatus.

Sporting News reported that there had been rumors of Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and fiance Seth Rollins taking time off following WrestleMania 36. Lynch said that “as long as we have our health and as long as we have people that love what we care about, that’s the main thing.”