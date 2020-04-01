Jennifer Lopez Rocks Red Sports Bra As She Gets In One Final Gym Session Before Coronavirus Lockdown

Jennifer Lopez squeezed into a tight red sports bra and then squeezed in one final workout before the state of Florida went into a coronavirus-induced lockdown this week.

On Wednesday, the state announced that it would be putting in a shelter in place order to residents, ordering the closing of all non-essential businesses and encouraging residents to remain in their homes as much as possible. But before the order went into place, Lopez and Alex Rodriguez put in a quick trip to the gym. TMZ caught some pictures of the 50-year-old singer showing off her enviable physique as she left the gym — for what will likely be the last time in several weeks.

As the report noted, the facility already appeared to be in the midst of closing down as J.Lo finished off he workout.

“The engaged duo slipped out of a gym Wednesday afternoon in Miami after getting what we imagine to be some very exclusive access. Florida had already ordered most gyms closed — in fact, the door to this gym even said it was closed,” the report noted. “There was an exception for gyms with a capacity of 10 or less — so, J Lo and A-Rod likely had a private training session — but even that has to end Thursday.”

They still took plenty of precautions. The report noted that the couple’s security team wore medical masks and wiped down door handles so Lopez and Rodriguez would be protected from potential contact with the coronavirus.

Jen has been making the most of the difficult situation, spending time with family during the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the virus. As The Inquisitr noted, she and Rodriguez and their three children got out for some fresh air and exercise earlier in the week, going out to play wiffle ball in the backyard.

Alex took to his Instagram to show the game between Jennifer, her daughter Emme, and A-Rod’s daughters Natasha and Ella as they danced to warm up and then played some backyard ball. As the video showed, the former baseball star took a big cut at a ball but missed, much to the amusement of his family.

“Strike one!” Jen yelled as the rest of the family laughed.

There is still a chance that Lopez can show off her fit physique, even if she can’t make it to the gym. The state of Florida has still not closed down all of its public beaches, so the singer/actress can still get some time in the sun if she so chooses.