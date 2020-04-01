Qimmah Russo Shows Off Teeny Tiny Orange String Bikini In Throwback Summer Video

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo recently posted a new video to her Instagram account that showed off her taut muscles as she danced around.

The caption declared that Qimmah was “missing my girls” and appears to be a throwback video judging by the close proximity of those around her. With current laws regarding social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, a clip like this would not be possible to be filmed presently.

In the clip, Qimmah wears a tiny orange string bikini that barely covers her cleavage. The clear straps form a halter neck style. A matching bikini bottom is covered up by a pair of raggedly cut denim shorts. However, with the buttons undone at the front, quick flashes of the orange bottoms can be seen as Russo swirled around.

Qimmah accessorized the look with a large diamond belly button ring and petite gold necklace, which also appears to display a similar-sized diamond.

In the clip, Russo is sporting short curly honey-colored locks. Most of her hair is hanging free but a bright pink clip pulls some of her curls back.

Wearing minimal makeup, the fitness trainer spins around and dances happily to the music in the background. At times she pokes her tongue out cheekily at the camera. Behind her, many others dance along also.

With a fanbase of 1.5 million on Instagram, it wasn’t long before people started commenting on the video post. Within an hour, the clip had gathered 24,300 likes and that is sure to grow significantly as time goes on.

“Curly hair rule the world,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are truly beautiful, and an inspiration,” another fan said. “Keep it up.”

“The most beautiful smile in the world,” wrote another person.

Many fans used emoji in order to convey their feelings over the clip. The heart, fire, and heart-eyed emoji were by far the most commonly used.

Some fans were questioning the celebrity’s lack of social distancing, obviously missing the captioned mention of summer and the fact that she was missing her friends.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah recently invited her Instagram followers to join along with her during a live video. Wearing a black bikini, the fitness trainer showed off plenty of sass during the session. Many of the celebrity’s posts follow in a similar vein with videos and pictures showing her toned physique as she encourages others to work hard by showing them what the end results can be.