‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Adorable ‘Crafting’ Photo Of Her Three Kids

With kids home from school due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many parents are struggling to find ways to keep their kids occupied. On Wednesday, Chelsea Houska shared how she was keeping her three kids entertained.

Taking to Instagram, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo that featured all three of her kids. The youngsters are sitting at a small table on the porch of their South Dakota home. While it may have been a warm day in the state, the kids are still bundled up as they sit outside, occupied with a table of crafts.

10-year-old Aubree sits at the table wearing an orange hoodie and has her hair up in bun, tied with a pink scrunchie. The hair style is similar to how Chelsea often wears her hair. In the comments, fans noted that Aubree looked grown up as she smiled and showed off her new braces. In her right hand, she holds a paintbrush.

Chelsea’s 3-year-old son Watson was also sitting at the table and next to him sits his little sister Layne who is looking at the camera. Layne is also holding a paintbrush and has a collection of six small paint containers in front of her.

In the caption, Chelsea writes that her kids are “crafting” away their days.

It appears that the kids are painting rocks, an activity that has become popular over the past couple of years. Often times, people will paint rocks and hide them outdoors for other people to find.

Within the first three hours of being posted, Chelsea’s photo had over 123,000 likes from her more than 5.7 million followers. Along with the likes, the adorable craft post also had over 450 comments.

Fans loved the rare photo of Chelsea’s kids together and the comments were overwhelmingly positive. Fans were shocked to see how grown up Aubree looked, many noting that they had watched the young girl grow up on camera since Chelsea’s Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Others loved the crafting idea and commented on how adorable Chelsea’s children are.

Although the comments were positive, Chelsea didn’t reply to any of them. She has, however, been updating fans over the past few days about how things are going in quarantine for her and her family. Aside from sharing the picture of her kids, the Teen Mom 2 star also shared a photo of her relatable quarantine attire. Rather than hanging around her house all dressed up, Chelsea revealed that she is sporting sweatpants and a hoodie while quarantining at her house.