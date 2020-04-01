Adam Schlesinger, Member Of Fountains Of Wayne And Emmy-Winning Songwriter, Dies Of Coronavirus

The multi-talented songwriter was 52 years old.

Adam Schlesinger, the musician best known for his work in the band Fountains of Wayne, has died as a result of complications relating to the coronavirus. He was 52 years old. According to Variety, Schlesinger died on Wednesday morning and is survived by his two daughters.

On Tuesday morning, his attorney Josh Grier released a statement saying that Schlesinger was “very sick and heavily sedated.” He had been in a hospital in upstate New York for more than a week at the time.

Over the course of his music career, Schlesinger was nominated at the Oscars, the Emmys, the Tonys and the Grammys. In addition to being a founding member of Fountains of Wayne, which is best known for their song “Stacy’s Mom,” Schlesinger also wrote music for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. In 2018, he won an Emmy for co-writing the song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal” for the show.

He was also nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the song “That Thing You Do,” which was featured in the Tom Hanks movie of the same name. His efforts writing that song were among the first of many songwriting jobs he would eventually take on for television and film.

Schlesinger was also nominated for two Grammys as a member of Fountains of Wayne, for best new artist and best pop performance by a group for “Stacy’s Mom.” Schlesinger released five albums with Fountains of Wayne between 1996 and 2011. He was also a member of the bands Tinted Windows and Ivy.

More recently, Schlesinger had been collaborating with Sarah Silverman on the musical score for an Off-Broadway show called The Bedwetter. The show was scheduled to open at The Atlantic Theater Company this Spring, and Tony winners Linda Lavin and Stephanie J. Block were slated to star in the production. The show was supposed to run from April 25 through May 20 before fears around spreading the coronavirus led to theaters across the country shutting down.

Reaction to Schlesinger’s passing has been pouring in on social media from fans who will miss what the musician brought to pop music.

“I am genuinely distraught. I was into Fountains of Wayne before Stacy’s Mom and I saw them live right after it blew up. Terrible f***ing news,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“So sad. Writing ‘That Thing You Do’ would be enough of a legacy, but his work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was extraordinary,” another remarked.

Across social media, fans have also been posting their favorite songs from the band to honor Schlesinger’s career.