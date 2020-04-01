NFL Says It Intends To Start 2020 Season On Time, No Backup Plan If Coronavirus Pandemic Continues Into Fall

A top NFL official said Tuesday that the 2020 season will start on time with stadiums full of fans.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic that had claimed nearly 4,800 American lives as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the population data site Worldometers, the National Football League announced that it intends for its 2020 season to begin on time. The first game of the season is scheduled for Thursday, September 10.

Not only will the season kick off as scheduled, according to NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Pash, quoted by NFL.com, but the league plans to play in front of stadiums filled with fans as in any other season.

Pash said that the NFL is planning on holding a “normal traditional season,” with 16 games per team and a full slate of playoffs. In fact, the playoffs will now be expanded to 14 teams rather than 12, the number who have qualified since the 1990 season. At that time, the NFL added two teams to what had been a 10-team playoff format.

But the new playoff format will not add any additional time to the season, instead expanding “Wild Card Weekend” from four games over two days, to six games.

Remarkably, however, according to a Yahoo! Sports report, while NFL owners have discussed playing the full, regular season despite the coronavirus pandemic, they have not discussed any alternatives whatsoever.

Tom Brady will be throwing passes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early September, according to the NFL. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

“A lot of it will depend on the medical and public health situation,” Pash said, as quoted by Yahoo! Sports. But he added that the league’s own projections of the pandemic’s trajectory indicate that “we may not have to get very far down that road,” in terms of contingency plans in the event that the season cannot get underway on September 10.

Pash said that the NFL has used the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network as a consultant in making projections as to when NFL games could be played safely.

The NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, appeared less confident than Pash, however. Vincent claimed that the league was “constantly contingency planning” and “looking at all options” for playing the season — or canceling all or part of it — based on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the NFL.com report.

Major League Baseball has suspended its season, which had been scheduled to open on March 26, with no plans yet confirmed for playing all or part of the 2020 162-game schedule. The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League also suspended their seasons in progress, with just weeks remaining, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

NFL.com reported that the league will release its full, 2020 season schedule on May 9.