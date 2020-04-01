Pro-Donald Trump Group Announces $10M Ad Buy: ‘It’s Time To Put Sleepy Joe Biden To Bed’

The Democratic Party’s presidential primary race is effectively over. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, former Vice President Joe Biden will face President Donald Trump in November, so pro-Trump groups are now shifting their attention to the Democrats’ likely presidential nominee.

Per The Hill, the pro-Trump America First Action PAC announced on Wednesday that it is investing around $10 million on cable, broadcast, digital and mail ads attacking Biden. For now, the group will focus on key swing states, spending $5.5 million on ads in Pennsylvania, $2.7 million in Wisconsin, and another $2 million in the state of Michigan. The ads will run between mid-April and the end of May.

In a statement, Brian Walsh, president of America First Action PAC, echoed Trump.

“It’s time to put Sleepy Joe Biden to bed.”

“This is our first round of spending, with much more to come. By the time November rolls around, voters in battleground states are going to know why Joe Biden is weak, wrong and been around for too long to lead the United States of America,” Walsh added.

As The Hill notes, Trump allies have reportedly expressed concern over being outspent by Democratic groups. For instance, Priorities USA, the largest Democratic super PAC, spent $6 million on ads in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, attacking Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the same group announced that it is spending an additional $1.6 million on anti-Trump ads.

In one of the ads, Priorities USA suggested that Trump initially downplayed the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “hoax” perpetuated by the Democratic Party. The president’s campaign threatened legal action over the ad, accusing the group of making false and misleading claims.

The Biden campaign has released a number of similar ads aimed at Trump. Last week, they released an ad saying that Trump’s “failure will cost lives,” blasting the president’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. “His downplaying will cost lives. His incompetence will cost lives. His ego will cost lives,” the video says.

The pandemic has forced both Biden and Trump off the campaign trail, but the president has been using his daily White House press briefings to spread his message. Biden is responding by holding his own briefings, organizing virtual town halls, and appearing on popular cable news shows.

Per The Daily Beast, Biden — who has been criticized for being absent during the unprecedented national crisis — is also launching a podcast. The former vice president’s Here’s the Deal will feature “national top experts” and aim to be a “voice of clarity during uncertain times.”