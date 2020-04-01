Nicole Scherzinger Wows In Sexy Leather Law Enforcement Gear

Pussycat Dolls singer and judge on The Masked Singer, Nicole Scherzinger, has wowed her 4.4 million Instagram fans with her latest cheeky video.

The clip shows Nicole wearing shiny black leather law enforcement gear, although unlike any that an actual police officer would wear. Her tailcoat jumpsuit is closed using a single button at the waist and plenty of her chest and stomach are on display as she wears nothing underneath the jacket.

Long black leather stiletto boots cover up most of her taut legs. However, some thigh is on display between the tops of her stretchy boots and the high-cut bikini bottom of her jumpsuit.

The look is accessorized with a shiny black cap that is emblazoned with what appears to be pearls to match the ones around her neck. Large hoop earrings complete the look and her sleek black hair hangs down her back.

Her make up is on point, matching the look with perfectly drawn batwing eyeliner. Deep red lips entice as the singer pouts during the short video clip.

The video has the song “My Milkshake Brings All The Boys To The Yard” by Kelis to accompany it as Nicole sways seductively during the video. Scherzinger smiles at the lens while flashes from other cameras go off around her. At times, she has to push back her long hair. In addition, she often taps her cap as she looks towards her intended audience.

The clip is captioned to warn that Nicole could “teach you, but I have to charge.”

Fans were quick to comment on the celebrity’s latest Instagram video post.

“Officer Scherzy ready to arrest anyone not listening to quarantine rules like…,” one fan posted, obviously referring to the new lockdown laws in relation to the current coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

“You can arrest me anytime you want,” another follower said.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!!” another wrote. “Love you, I’ll do whatever you want.”

In only three hours, the cheeky clip had garnered 215,000 likes as her fans swarmed to check it out.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Pussycat Dolls have postponed their upcoming comeback arena tour. This is due to the new regulations put in place regarding the coronavirus pandemic and requirements regarding social distancing in order to help stop the spread of the new illness. The tour was supposed to start in April but has been delayed at this point until sometime later in the year, with no actual date being set as yet.