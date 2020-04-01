Dayna Kathan Regrets Giving Max Boyens A Second Chance, Doesn’t Regret Dragging Necklace Through Kitty Litter

Dayna Kathan wishes she never gave Max Boyens the benefit of the doubt.

Dayna Kathan looked back on her relationship with Max Boyens during an appearance on The Daily Dish podcast last week.

As their relationship continues to be a hot topic for their co-stars on Vanderpump Rules, many of whom have attempted to convince Kathan to split from the infamous playboy, Kathan told the hosts of the Bravo series that she regrets giving Boyens a second chance after learning he had gone out with another woman, and potentially slept with her, just before the began exclusively dating one another.

“I do now,” Kathan admitted after being asked if she had regrets.

“I think it goes way deeper a playboy… whatever you want to call it. I think it’s a thrill thing,” she continued of Boyens’ reputation as a womanizer.

As viewers of Vanderpump Rules have seen over the past few weeks, a number of questionable incidents involving Boyens and the women he’s dated have been brought to Kathan’s attention. At one point, Danica Dow revealed that Boyens had ditched another waitress he was seeing at SUR Restaurant on her birthday for one of her friends. Still, despite the many warnings, Kathan continued to date Kathan and agreed to be in an exclusive relationship with him a few weeks ago on the show.

Now, after having several months to reflect on their past romance, Kathan believes Boyens enjoys seeing what he can get away with.

“He’s fully a f**boy, but it’s deeper than that,” she explained.

While Kathan and Boyens’ relationship is intact during the currently airing episodes of the show, Kathan did briefly cut ties with Boyens and during that time, she dragged his necklace through her cat’s liter box, which she has no regrets about.

“I don’t normally do those things [but] I don’t regret that I did it. Smell your poop necklace!” she proclaimed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kathan opened up about her split from Boyens during an interview with TooFab in February. At the time, Kathan said that as viewers continue to tune into the ongoing episodes of the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, they will learn more about what led her to cut ties with Boyens.

“He and I have been through a lot in the last six months or so, and right now, we’re coworkers. And that’s it,” Kathan stated.

When the outlet asked Kathan if things between her and Boyens were “decent,” she explained that it all “depends on the week.”